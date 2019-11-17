Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

November 17, 2019
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 3 0 1.000
Delaware 2 2 .500
Westchester 1 2 .333 2
Long Island 1 3 .250
Raptors 0 3 .000 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 4 1 .800
Windy City 3 1 .750 ½
Canton 3 1 .750 ½
Grand Rapids 3 2 .600 1
Fort Wayne 0 3 .000 3
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 3 1 .750
Capital City 2 2 .500 1
Erie 1 2 .333
College Park 1 2 .333
Greensboro 1 4 .200
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 2 1 .667
Sioux Falls 3 2 .600
Iowa 1 3 .250 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 3 1 .750
South Bay 2 1 .667 ½
Agua Caliente 3 2 .600 ½
Stockton 2 2 .500 1
Northern Arizona 0 2 .000 2
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 2 2 .500
Salt Lake City 1 2 .333 ½
Austin 1 3 .250 1
Rio Grande Valley 1 3 .250 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Canton 123, Delaware 111

Grand Rapids 118, Greensboro 104

Lakeland 125, College Park 99

Oklahoma City 130, Westchester 114

Sioux Falls 122, Agua Caliente 108

Texas 134, Iowa 114

Sunday’s Games

Maine 129, Raptors 115

Windy City 107, Long Island 87

Wisconsin 132, Capital City 106

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 5 p.m.

Erie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

College Park at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

