All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 3 0 1.000 — Delaware 2 2 .500 1½ Westchester 1 2 .333 2 Long Island 1 3 .250 2½ Raptors 0 3 .000 3 Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 4 1 .800 — Windy City 3 1 .750 ½ Canton 3 1 .750 ½ Grand Rapids 3 2 .600 1 Fort Wayne 0 3 .000 3 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 3 1 .750 — Capital City 2 2 .500 1 Erie 1 2 .333 1½ College Park 1 2 .333 1½ Greensboro 1 4 .200 2½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 4 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 2 1 .667 1½ Sioux Falls 3 2 .600 1½ Iowa 1 3 .250 3 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 3 1 .750 — South Bay 2 1 .667 ½ Agua Caliente 3 2 .600 ½ Stockton 2 2 .500 1 Northern Arizona 0 2 .000 2 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Texas 2 2 .500 — Salt Lake City 1 2 .333 ½ Austin 1 3 .250 1 Rio Grande Valley 1 3 .250 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Canton 123, Delaware 111

Grand Rapids 118, Greensboro 104

Lakeland 125, College Park 99

Advertisement

Oklahoma City 130, Westchester 114

Sioux Falls 122, Agua Caliente 108

Texas 134, Iowa 114

Sunday’s Games

Maine 129, Raptors 115

Windy City 107, Long Island 87

Wisconsin 132, Capital City 106

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 5 p.m.

Erie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

College Park at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.