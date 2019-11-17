|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Westchester
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Long Island
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Raptors
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Windy City
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Canton
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Grand Rapids
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Fort Wayne
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Capital City
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|College Park
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Erie
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Greensboro
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|South Bay
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Agua Caliente
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Stockton
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Northern Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Austin
|2
|3
|.400
|½
|Salt Lake City
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|4
|.200
|1½
___
Canton 123, Delaware 111
Grand Rapids 118, Greensboro 104
Lakeland 125, College Park 99
Oklahoma City 130, Westchester 114
Sioux Falls 122, Agua Caliente 108
Texas 134, Iowa 114
Maine 129, Raptors 115
Windy City 107, Long Island 87
Wisconsin 132, Capital City 106
Austin 107, Stockton 97
Northern Arizona 122, Rio Grande Valley 105
Lakeland 113, Erie 88
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
College Park at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
