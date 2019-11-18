Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

November 18, 2019 10:25 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 3 0 1.000
Delaware 2 2 .500
Westchester 1 3 .250
Long Island 1 3 .250
Raptors 0 3 .000 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 4 1 .800
Windy City 3 1 .750 ½
Canton 3 1 .750 ½
Grand Rapids 4 2 .667 ½
Fort Wayne 0 4 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 4 1 .800
Capital City 2 2 .500
College Park 2 2 .500
Erie 1 3 .250
Greensboro 1 4 .200 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 5 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 2 1 .667 2
Sioux Falls 3 2 .600 2
Iowa 1 3 .250
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 3 2 .600
Santa Cruz 3 2 .600
South Bay 2 2 .500 ½
Stockton 2 3 .400 1
Northern Arizona 1 2 .333 1
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 2 2 .500
Texas 2 2 .500
Austin 2 3 .400 ½
Rio Grande Valley 1 4 .200

Sunday’s Games

Maine 129, Raptors 115

Windy City 107, Long Island 87

Wisconsin 132, Capital City 106

Austin 108, Stockton 99

Northern Arizona 122, Rio Grande Valley 105

Lakeland 113, Erie 88

Salt Lake City 102, Santa Cruz 77

Monday’s Games

College Park 119, Fort Wayne 101

Grand Rapids 96, Westchester 94

Memphis 137, South Bay 120

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

