NBA G League

November 19, 2019
 
1 min read
      
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 3 0 1.000
Delaware 2 3 .400 2
Westchester 1 3 .250
Long Island 1 3 .250
Raptors 0 3 .000 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 4 1 .800
Windy City 3 1 .750 ½
Canton 3 1 .750 ½
Grand Rapids 4 2 .667 ½
Fort Wayne 0 4 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 4 1 .800
Capital City 3 2 .600 1
College Park 2 2 .500
Erie 1 3 .250
Greensboro 1 4 .200 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 5 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 2 1 .667 2
Sioux Falls 3 2 .600 2
Iowa 1 3 .250
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 3 2 .600
Santa Cruz 3 2 .600
South Bay 2 2 .500 ½
Stockton 2 3 .400 1
Northern Arizona 1 2 .333 1
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 2 2 .500
Texas 2 2 .500
Austin 2 3 .400 ½
Rio Grande Valley 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

College Park 119, Fort Wayne 101

Grand Rapids 96, Westchester 94

Memphis 137, South Bay 120

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City 125, Delaware 105

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

