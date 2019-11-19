All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 3 0 1.000 — Delaware 2 3 .400 2 Westchester 1 3 .250 2½ Long Island 1 3 .250 2½ Raptors 0 3 .000 3 Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 4 1 .800 — Windy City 3 1 .750 ½ Canton 3 1 .750 ½ Grand Rapids 4 2 .667 ½ Fort Wayne 0 4 .000 3½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 4 1 .800 — Capital City 3 2 .600 1 College Park 2 2 .500 1½ Erie 1 3 .250 2½ Greensboro 1 4 .200 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 5 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 2 1 .667 2 Sioux Falls 3 2 .600 2 Iowa 1 3 .250 3½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Agua Caliente 3 2 .600 — Santa Cruz 3 2 .600 — South Bay 2 2 .500 ½ Stockton 2 3 .400 1 Northern Arizona 1 2 .333 1 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 2 2 .500 — Texas 2 2 .500 — Austin 2 3 .400 ½ Rio Grande Valley 1 4 .200 1½

Monday’s Games

College Park 119, Fort Wayne 101

Grand Rapids 96, Westchester 94

Memphis 137, South Bay 120

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City 125, Delaware 105

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

