|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Westchester
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Long Island
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Raptors
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Windy City
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Canton
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Capital City
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|College Park
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Erie
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Greensboro
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|2
|1
|.667
|2
|Sioux Falls
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Santa Cruz
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|South Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Stockton
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Northern Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Texas
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Austin
|2
|3
|.400
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|4
|.200
|1½
___
College Park 119, Fort Wayne 101
Grand Rapids 96, Westchester 94
Memphis 137, South Bay 120
Capital City 125, Delaware 105
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.