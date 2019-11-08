|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Long Island
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Westchester
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Raptors
|0
|1
|.000
|—
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Grand Rapids
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Canton
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Windy City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lakeland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Capital City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|College Park
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Sioux Falls
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Northern Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Santa Cruz
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Stockton
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Salt Lake City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
No games scheduled.
Erie 113, College Park 97
Lakeland 117, Fort Wayne 89
Grand Rapids 109, Raptors 94
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Canton, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 4 p.m.
College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
