All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Delaware 0 0 .000 — Long Island 0 0 .000 — Maine 0 0 .000 — Westchester 0 0 .000 — Raptors 0 1 .000 — Central Division W L Pct GB Grand Rapids 1 0 1.000 — Canton 0 0 .000 — Windy City 0 0 .000 — Wisconsin 0 0 .000 — Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 1 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 1 0 1.000 — Lakeland 1 0 1.000 — Capital City 0 0 .000 — Greensboro 0 0 .000 — College Park 0 1 .000 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Iowa 0 0 .000 — Memphis 0 0 .000 — Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 — Sioux Falls 0 0 .000 — Pacific Division W L Pct GB Agua Caliente 0 0 .000 — Northern Arizona 0 0 .000 — Santa Cruz 0 0 .000 — South Bay 0 0 .000 — Stockton 0 0 .000 — Southwest Division W L Pct GB Austin 0 0 .000 — Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000 — Salt Lake City 0 0 .000 — Texas 0 0 .000 —

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Erie 113, College Park 97

Lakeland 117, Fort Wayne 89

Grand Rapids 109, Raptors 94

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Canton, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 4 p.m.

College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

