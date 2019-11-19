|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Westchester
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Long Island
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Raptors
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Windy City
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Canton
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Capital City
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|College Park
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Erie
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Greensboro
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Santa Cruz
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|South Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Stockton
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Northern Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Texas
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Austin
|2
|3
|.400
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|5
|.167
|2
___
College Park 119, Fort Wayne 101
Grand Rapids 96, Westchester 94
Memphis 137, South Bay 120
Capital City 125, Delaware 105
Oklahoma City 116, Rio Grande Valley 104
Maine at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Canton, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Austin at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
