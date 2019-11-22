|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Long Island
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Westchester
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Raptors
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Canton
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|Grand Rapids
|6
|2
|.750
|½
|Windy City
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|6
|.000
|5½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Capital City
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|College Park
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Greensboro
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Erie
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|1
|.750
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Iowa
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Northern Arizona
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Stockton
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Santa Cruz
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|South Bay
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Austin
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Texas
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|5
|.167
|2½

Delaware 120, College Park 112
Northern Arizona 109, Santa Cruz 100
Canton 118, Long Island 117
Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids 111, Fort Wayne 96
Greensboro 114, Windy City 102
Wisconsin 112, Westchester 106
Austin at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Lakeland at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Long Island at College Park, 2 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Canton at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
