All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 4 0 1.000 — Delaware 3 3 .500 2 Long Island 1 4 .200 3½ Westchester 1 5 .167 4 Raptors 0 4 .000 4 Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 6 1 .857 — Canton 5 1 .833 ½ Grand Rapids 6 2 .750 ½ Windy City 4 2 .667 1½ Fort Wayne 0 6 .000 5½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 4 2 .667 — Capital City 3 3 .500 1 College Park 2 3 .400 1½ Greensboro 2 4 .333 2 Erie 2 4 .333 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 6 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 3 2 .600 2½ Sioux Falls 3 3 .500 3 Iowa 2 4 .333 4 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Agua Caliente 3 2 .600 — Northern Arizona 2 2 .500 ½ Stockton 3 3 .500 ½ Santa Cruz 3 3 .500 ½ South Bay 2 3 .400 1 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 3 2 .600 — Austin 3 3 .500 ½ Texas 2 3 .400 1 Rio Grande Valley 1 5 .167 2½

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 120, College Park 112

Northern Arizona 109, Santa Cruz 100

Friday’s Games

Canton 118, Long Island 117

Advertisement

Erie 127, Capital City 114

Grand Rapids 111, Fort Wayne 96

Greensboro 114, Windy City 102

Wisconsin 112, Westchester 106

Austin 116, Iowa 99

Memphis 113, Oklahoma City 111

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at College Park, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Canton at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.