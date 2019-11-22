Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 4 0 1.000
Delaware 3 3 .500 2
Long Island 1 4 .200
Westchester 1 5 .167 4
Raptors 0 4 .000 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 6 1 .857
Canton 5 1 .833 ½
Grand Rapids 6 2 .750 ½
Windy City 4 2 .667
Fort Wayne 0 6 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 4 2 .667
Capital City 3 3 .500 1
College Park 2 3 .400
Greensboro 2 4 .333 2
Erie 2 4 .333 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 6 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 2 .600
Sioux Falls 3 3 .500 3
Iowa 2 4 .333 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 3 2 .600
Northern Arizona 2 2 .500 ½
Stockton 3 3 .500 ½
Santa Cruz 3 3 .500 ½
South Bay 2 3 .400 1
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 3 2 .600
Austin 3 3 .500 ½
Texas 2 3 .400 1
Rio Grande Valley 1 5 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 120, College Park 112

Northern Arizona 109, Santa Cruz 100

Friday’s Games

Canton 118, Long Island 117

Erie 127, Capital City 114

Grand Rapids 111, Fort Wayne 96

Greensboro 114, Windy City 102

Wisconsin 112, Westchester 106

Austin 116, Iowa 99

Memphis 113, Oklahoma City 111

Stockton at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at College Park, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Canton at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

