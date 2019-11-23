All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 5 0 1.000 — Delaware 3 4 .429 3 Long Island 1 4 .200 4 Raptors 1 4 .200 4 Westchester 1 6 .143 5 Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 7 1 .875 — Canton 5 1 .833 1 Grand Rapids 6 2 .750 1 Windy City 4 2 .667 2 Fort Wayne 0 6 .000 6 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 5 2 .714 — Capital City 3 3 .500 1½ College Park 2 3 .400 2 Greensboro 2 4 .333 2½ Erie 2 5 .286 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 6 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 3 2 .600 2½ Sioux Falls 3 4 .429 3½ Iowa 2 4 .333 4 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Agua Caliente 4 2 .667 — Stockton 4 3 .571 ½ Santa Cruz 3 3 .500 1 South Bay 2 3 .400 1½ Northern Arizona 2 3 .400 1½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 3 2 .600 — Austin 3 3 .500 ½ Texas 2 3 .400 1 Rio Grande Valley 1 6 .143 3

___

Friday’s Games

Canton 118, Long Island 117

Erie 127, Capital City 114

Grand Rapids 111, Fort Wayne 96

Advertisement

Greensboro 114, Windy City 102

Wisconsin 112, Westchester 106

Austin 116, Iowa 99

Memphis 113, Oklahoma City 111

Stockton 111, Rio Grande Valley 103

Agua Caliente 98, Sioux Falls 87

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland 121, Northern Arizona 102

Maine 118, Westchester 108

Raptors 143, Erie 141, 3OT

Wisconsin 124, Delaware 119

Oklahoma City at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at College Park, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Canton at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Canton at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.