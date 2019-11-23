|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Long Island
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Raptors
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Westchester
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Canton
|5
|1
|.833
|1
|Grand Rapids
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Windy City
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Fort Wayne
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Capital City
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|College Park
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Greensboro
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Erie
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Sioux Falls
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Iowa
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Stockton
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Santa Cruz
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|South Bay
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Austin
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|7
|.125
|3½
___
Canton 118, Long Island 117
Erie 127, Capital City 114
Grand Rapids 111, Fort Wayne 96
Greensboro 114, Windy City 102
Wisconsin 112, Westchester 106
Austin 116, Iowa 99
Memphis 113, Oklahoma City 111
Stockton 111, Rio Grande Valley 103
Agua Caliente 98, Sioux Falls 87
Lakeland 121, Northern Arizona 102
Maine 118, Westchester 108
Raptors 143, Erie 141, 3OT
Wisconsin 124, Delaware 119
Santa Cruz 126, Rio Grande Valley 109
Texas 127, Oklahoma City 116
Long Island at College Park, 2 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Canton at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Canton at Stockton, 10 p.m.
