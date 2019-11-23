Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

November 23, 2019 11:02 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 5 0 1.000
Delaware 3 4 .429 3
Long Island 1 4 .200 4
Raptors 1 4 .200 4
Westchester 1 6 .143 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 7 1 .875
Canton 5 1 .833 1
Grand Rapids 6 2 .750 1
Windy City 4 2 .667 2
Fort Wayne 0 6 .000 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 5 2 .714
Capital City 3 3 .500
College Park 2 3 .400 2
Greensboro 2 4 .333
Erie 2 5 .286 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 6 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 3
Sioux Falls 3 4 .429
Iowa 2 4 .333 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 4 2 .667
Stockton 4 3 .571 ½
Santa Cruz 4 3 .571 ½
South Bay 2 3 .400
Northern Arizona 2 3 .400
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 3 2 .600
Austin 3 3 .500 ½
Texas 3 3 .500 ½
Rio Grande Valley 1 7 .125

___

Friday’s Games

Canton 118, Long Island 117

Erie 127, Capital City 114

Grand Rapids 111, Fort Wayne 96

Greensboro 114, Windy City 102

Wisconsin 112, Westchester 106

Austin 116, Iowa 99

Memphis 113, Oklahoma City 111

Stockton 111, Rio Grande Valley 103

Agua Caliente 98, Sioux Falls 87

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland 121, Northern Arizona 102

Maine 118, Westchester 108

Raptors 143, Erie 141, 3OT

Wisconsin 124, Delaware 119

Santa Cruz 126, Rio Grande Valley 109

Texas 127, Oklahoma City 116

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at College Park, 2 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Canton at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Canton at Stockton, 10 p.m.

