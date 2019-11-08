Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

November 8, 2019 10:23 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Delaware 0 0 .000
Long Island 0 0 .000
Maine 0 0 .000
Westchester 0 0 .000
Raptors 0 1 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 1 0 1.000
Grand Rapids 1 0 1.000
Canton 0 0 .000
Fort Wayne 0 1 .000 1
Wisconsin 0 1 .000 1
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 1 0 1.000
Lakeland 1 0 1.000
Capital City 0 0 .000
Greensboro 0 0 .000
College Park 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 1 0 1.000
Memphis 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000
Iowa 0 1 .000 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 0 0 .000
Northern Arizona 0 0 .000
Santa Cruz 0 0 .000
South Bay 0 0 .000
Stockton 0 0 .000
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Austin 0 0 .000
Rio Grande Valley 0 0 .000
Salt Lake City 0 0 .000
Texas 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Erie 113, College Park 97

Lakeland 117, Fort Wayne 89

Grand Rapids 109, Raptors 94

Memphis 105, Texas 95

Sioux Falls 128, Iowa 122

Windy City 129, Wisconsin 111

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Canton, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 4 p.m.

College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

