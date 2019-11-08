|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Long Island
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Westchester
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Raptors
|0
|1
|.000
|—
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Grand Rapids
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Canton
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Wisconsin
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lakeland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Capital City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|College Park
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Northern Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Santa Cruz
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Stockton
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Salt Lake City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|—
___
No games scheduled.
Erie 113, College Park 97
Lakeland 117, Fort Wayne 89
Grand Rapids 109, Raptors 94
Memphis 105, Texas 95
Sioux Falls 128, Iowa 122
Windy City 129, Wisconsin 111
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Northern Arizona, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Erie, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Canton, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 4 p.m.
College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
