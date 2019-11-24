Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 5 0 1.000
Delaware 3 4 .429 3
Raptors 1 4 .200 4
Long Island 1 5 .167
Westchester 1 6 .143 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 7 1 .875
Canton 5 1 .833 1
Grand Rapids 6 2 .750 1
Windy City 4 2 .667 2
Fort Wayne 0 6 .000 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 5 2 .714
Capital City 3 3 .500
College Park 3 3 .500
Greensboro 2 4 .333
Erie 2 5 .286 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 6 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 3
Sioux Falls 3 4 .429
Iowa 2 4 .333 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 4 2 .667
Stockton 4 3 .571 ½
Santa Cruz 4 3 .571 ½
South Bay 2 3 .400
Northern Arizona 2 3 .400
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 4 2 .667
Texas 3 3 .500 1
Austin 3 4 .429
Rio Grande Valley 1 7 .125 4

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland 121, Northern Arizona 102

Maine 118, Westchester 108

Raptors 143, Erie 141, 3OT

Wisconsin 124, Delaware 119

Santa Cruz 126, Rio Grande Valley 109

Texas 127, Oklahoma City 116

Sunday’s Games

College Park 101, Long Island 96

Salt Lake City 104, Austin 98

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Canton at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Canton at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

