All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 5 0 1.000 — Delaware 3 4 .429 3 Raptors 1 4 .200 4 Long Island 1 5 .167 4½ Westchester 1 6 .143 5 Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 7 1 .875 — Canton 5 1 .833 1 Grand Rapids 6 2 .750 1 Windy City 4 2 .667 2 Fort Wayne 0 6 .000 6 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 5 2 .714 — Capital City 3 3 .500 1½ College Park 3 3 .500 1½ Greensboro 2 4 .333 2½ Erie 2 5 .286 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 6 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 3 Sioux Falls 3 4 .429 3½ Iowa 2 4 .333 4 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Agua Caliente 4 2 .667 — Stockton 4 3 .571 ½ Santa Cruz 4 3 .571 ½ South Bay 2 3 .400 1½ Northern Arizona 2 3 .400 1½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 4 2 .667 — Texas 3 3 .500 1 Austin 3 4 .429 1½ Rio Grande Valley 1 7 .125 4

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland 121, Northern Arizona 102

Maine 118, Westchester 108

Raptors 143, Erie 141, 3OT

Wisconsin 124, Delaware 119

Santa Cruz 126, Rio Grande Valley 109

Texas 127, Oklahoma City 116

Sunday’s Games

College Park 101, Long Island 96

Salt Lake City 104, Austin 98

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Canton at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Canton at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

