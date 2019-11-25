|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Raptors
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|Long Island
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|Westchester
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Canton
|6
|1
|.857
|½
|Grand Rapids
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Windy City
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|1
|6
|.143
|5½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Capital City
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|College Park
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Erie
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Greensboro
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Sioux Falls
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Iowa
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Stockton
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Santa Cruz
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|South Bay
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Austin
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|7
|.125
|4
___
College Park 101, Long Island 96
Fort Wayne 121, Windy City 113
Salt Lake City 104, Austin 98
Canton 107, Agua Caliente 104
South Bay 133, Sioux Falls 118
Erie 117, Grand Rapids 100
Maine at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Canton at Stockton, 10 p.m.
College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Canton at College Park, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Texas at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Erie at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
