NBA G League

November 25, 2019
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 5 1 .833
Delaware 3 4 .429
Raptors 1 4 .200
Long Island 1 5 .167 4
Westchester 1 6 .143
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 7 1 .875
Canton 6 1 .857 ½
Grand Rapids 6 3 .667
Windy City 4 3 .571
Fort Wayne 1 6 .143
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 5 2 .714
Capital City 3 3 .500
College Park 3 3 .500
Erie 3 5 .375
Greensboro 2 4 .333
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 7 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 3 .500
Sioux Falls 3 5 .375
Iowa 2 4 .333
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 4 3 .571
Stockton 4 3 .571
South Bay 3 3 .500 ½
Santa Cruz 4 4 .500 ½
Northern Arizona 2 3 .400 1
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 4 2 .667
Texas 4 3 .571 ½
Austin 3 4 .429
Rio Grande Valley 1 7 .125 4

___

Sunday’s Games

College Park 101, Long Island 96

Fort Wayne 121, Windy City 113

Salt Lake City 104, Austin 98

Canton 107, Agua Caliente 104

South Bay 133, Sioux Falls 118

Monday’s Games

Erie 117, Grand Rapids 100

Memphis 119, Maine 96

Texas 113, Santa Cruz 107

Lakeland at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Canton at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Canton at College Park, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

