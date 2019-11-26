|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Delaware
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Raptors
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Westchester
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Long Island
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Canton
|6
|1
|.857
|½
|Grand Rapids
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Windy City
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Capital City
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|College Park
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Erie
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Greensboro
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|3
|.500
|3½
|Sioux Falls
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Iowa
|2
|4
|.333
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Stockton
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|South Bay
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Santa Cruz
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Texas
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|7
|.125
|4
___
Erie 117, Grand Rapids 100
Memphis 119, Maine 96
Texas 113, Santa Cruz 107
Austin 97, Lakeland 71
Westchester 109, Fort Wayne 95
Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Canton at Stockton, 10 p.m.
College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Canton at College Park, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Texas at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Erie at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Canton at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
