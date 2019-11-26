All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 5 1 .833 — Delaware 3 4 .429 2½ Raptors 2 4 .333 3 Westchester 2 6 .250 4 Long Island 1 5 .167 4 Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 7 1 .875 — Canton 6 1 .857 ½ Grand Rapids 6 3 .667 1½ Windy City 4 4 .500 3 Fort Wayne 1 7 .125 6 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 5 3 .625 — Capital City 3 3 .500 1 College Park 3 3 .500 1 Erie 3 5 .375 2 Greensboro 2 4 .333 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 7 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 3½ Sioux Falls 3 5 .375 4½ Iowa 2 4 .333 4½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Agua Caliente 4 3 .571 — Stockton 4 3 .571 — South Bay 3 3 .500 ½ Santa Cruz 4 4 .500 ½ Northern Arizona 2 3 .400 1 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 5 2 .714 — Texas 4 3 .571 1 Austin 4 4 .500 1½ Rio Grande Valley 1 8 .111 5

Monday’s Games

Erie 117, Grand Rapids 100

Memphis 119, Maine 96

Texas 113, Santa Cruz 107

Austin 97, Lakeland 71

Tuesday’s Games

Westchester 109, Fort Wayne 95

Raptors 113, Windy City 95

Salt Lake City 124, Rio Grande Valley 122, OT

Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Canton at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Canton at College Park, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canton at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

