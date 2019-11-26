Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
NBA G League

November 26, 2019 10:21 pm
 
1 min read
      
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 5 1 .833
Delaware 3 4 .429
Raptors 2 4 .333 3
Westchester 2 6 .250 4
Long Island 1 5 .167 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 7 1 .875
Canton 6 1 .857 ½
Grand Rapids 6 3 .667
Windy City 4 4 .500 3
Fort Wayne 1 7 .125 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 5 3 .625
Capital City 3 3 .500 1
College Park 3 3 .500 1
Erie 3 5 .375 2
Greensboro 2 4 .333 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 7 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 3 .500
Sioux Falls 3 5 .375
Iowa 2 4 .333
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 4 3 .571
Stockton 4 3 .571
South Bay 3 3 .500 ½
Santa Cruz 4 4 .500 ½
Northern Arizona 2 3 .400 1
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 5 2 .714
Texas 4 3 .571 1
Austin 4 4 .500
Rio Grande Valley 1 8 .111 5

___

Monday’s Games

Erie 117, Grand Rapids 100

Memphis 119, Maine 96

Texas 113, Santa Cruz 107

Austin 97, Lakeland 71

Tuesday’s Games

Westchester 109, Fort Wayne 95

Raptors 113, Windy City 95

Salt Lake City 124, Rio Grande Valley 122, OT

Iowa at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Canton at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

College Park at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Erie at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Canton at College Park, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canton at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

