|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Delaware
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Raptors
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Westchester
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Long Island
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Canton
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Grand Rapids
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Windy City
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Fort Wayne
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Capital City
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|College Park
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Erie
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|Greensboro
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|3
|.500
|3½
|Iowa
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Sioux Falls
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Agua Caliente
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|South Bay
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Santa Cruz
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Northern Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Texas
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|8
|.111
|5
___
Westchester 109, Fort Wayne 95
Raptors 113, Windy City 95
Salt Lake City 124, Rio Grande Valley 122, OT
Iowa 132, Northern Arizona 107
Stockton 119, Canton 111
Capital City 118, College Park 110
Grand Rapids 127, Erie 104
Maine 155, Greensboro 131
Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Canton at College Park, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Texas at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Erie at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Canton at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Maine, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
