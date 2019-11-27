Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

November 27, 2019
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 6 1 .857
Delaware 3 4 .429 3
Raptors 2 4 .333
Westchester 2 6 .250
Long Island 1 5 .167
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 7 1 .875
Canton 6 2 .750 1
Grand Rapids 7 3 .700 1
Windy City 4 4 .500 3
Fort Wayne 1 7 .125 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 5 3 .625
Capital City 4 3 .571 ½
College Park 3 4 .429
Erie 3 6 .333
Greensboro 2 5 .286
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 7 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 3 .500
Iowa 3 4 .429 4
Sioux Falls 3 6 .333 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 5 3 .625
Agua Caliente 4 3 .571 ½
South Bay 3 3 .500 1
Santa Cruz 4 4 .500 1
Northern Arizona 2 4 .333 2
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 5 2 .714
Texas 5 3 .625 ½
Austin 4 4 .500
Rio Grande Valley 1 8 .111 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Westchester 109, Fort Wayne 95

Raptors 113, Windy City 95

Salt Lake City 124, Rio Grande Valley 122, OT

Iowa 132, Northern Arizona 107

Stockton 119, Canton 111

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City 118, College Park 110

Grand Rapids 127, Erie 104

Maine 155, Greensboro 131

Texas 106, Sioux Falls 104

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Maine at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Canton at College Park, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canton at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Maine, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

