|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Delaware
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Raptors
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Westchester
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Long Island
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Canton
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Grand Rapids
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Windy City
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Capital City
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|College Park
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Erie
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|Greensboro
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|3
|.500
|3½
|Iowa
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Sioux Falls
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Agua Caliente
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|South Bay
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Santa Cruz
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Northern Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Texas
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|8
|.111
|5
___
No games scheduled.
Windy City 118, Maine 117, 2OT
Canton at College Park, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Texas at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Erie at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Canton at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Maine, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
