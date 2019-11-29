Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

November 29, 2019 9:02 pm
 
1 min read
      
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 6 2 .750
Delaware 3 4 .429
Raptors 2 4 .333 3
Westchester 2 6 .250 4
Long Island 1 5 .167 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 7 1 .875
Canton 6 2 .750 1
Grand Rapids 7 3 .700 1
Windy City 5 4 .556
Fort Wayne 1 7 .125 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 5 3 .625
Capital City 4 4 .500 1
College Park 3 4 .429
Greensboro 3 5 .375 2
Erie 3 6 .333
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 7 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 3 .500
Iowa 3 4 .429 4
Sioux Falls 3 6 .333 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 5 3 .625
Agua Caliente 4 3 .571 ½
South Bay 3 3 .500 1
Santa Cruz 4 4 .500 1
Northern Arizona 2 4 .333 2
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 5 2 .714
Texas 5 3 .625 ½
Austin 4 4 .500
Rio Grande Valley 1 8 .111 5

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Windy City 118, Maine 117, 2OT

Canton at College Park, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Greensboro 108, Capital City 94

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Texas at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canton at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Maine, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president