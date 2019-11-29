All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 6 2 .750 — Delaware 4 4 .500 2 Raptors 2 4 .333 3 Long Island 1 5 .167 4 Westchester 2 7 .222 4½ Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 7 1 .875 — Grand Rapids 7 3 .700 1 Canton 6 3 .667 1½ Windy City 5 4 .556 2½ Fort Wayne 1 8 .111 6½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 5 3 .625 — Capital City 4 4 .500 1 College Park 4 4 .500 1 Greensboro 3 5 .375 2 Erie 3 6 .333 2½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 7 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 3½ Iowa 3 4 .429 4 Sioux Falls 3 6 .333 5 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Stockton 5 3 .625 — Agua Caliente 4 3 .571 ½ South Bay 3 3 .500 1 Santa Cruz 4 4 .500 1 Northern Arizona 2 4 .333 2 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 5 2 .714 — Texas 6 3 .667 — Austin 4 4 .500 1½ Rio Grande Valley 1 8 .111 5

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Windy City 118, Maine 117, 2OT

College Park 128, Canton 98

Delaware 110, Westchester 93

Greensboro 108, Capital City 94

Texas 108, Fort Wayne 105

Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canton at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Maine, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

