|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Delaware
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Raptors
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Long Island
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|Westchester
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Grand Rapids
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Canton
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Windy City
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|1
|8
|.111
|6½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Capital City
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|College Park
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Greensboro
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Erie
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|3
|.500
|3½
|Iowa
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Sioux Falls
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Agua Caliente
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|South Bay
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Santa Cruz
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Northern Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Texas
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|8
|.111
|5
___
No games scheduled.
Windy City 118, Maine 117, 2OT
College Park 128, Canton 98
Delaware 110, Westchester 93
Greensboro 108, Capital City 94
Texas 108, Fort Wayne 105
Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Erie at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Canton at College Park, 6:30 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Maine, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
