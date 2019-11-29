Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

November 29, 2019 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 6 2 .750
Delaware 4 4 .500 2
Raptors 3 4 .429
Westchester 2 7 .222
Long Island 1 6 .143
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 8 1 .889
Grand Rapids 7 3 .700
Canton 6 3 .667 2
Windy City 5 4 .556 3
Fort Wayne 1 8 .111 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 5 3 .625
Capital City 4 4 .500 1
College Park 4 4 .500 1
Greensboro 3 5 .375 2
Erie 3 7 .300 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 7 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 3 .500
Iowa 3 4 .429 4
Sioux Falls 4 6 .400
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 5 3 .625
South Bay 4 3 .571 ½
Agua Caliente 4 3 .571 ½
Santa Cruz 4 4 .500 1
Northern Arizona 2 5 .286
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 5 2 .714
Texas 6 3 .667
Austin 4 5 .444 2
Rio Grande Valley 1 8 .111 5

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Windy City 118, Maine 117, 2OT

College Park 128, Canton 98

Advertisement

Delaware 110, Westchester 93

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Greensboro 108, Capital City 94

Texas 108, Fort Wayne 105

Raptors 112, Long Island 111, OT

Sioux Falls 114, Northern Arizona 100

Wisconsin 133, Erie 115

South Bay 122, Austin 101

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canton at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Maine, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president