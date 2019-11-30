All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 6 2 .750 — Delaware 4 4 .500 2 Raptors 3 4 .429 2½ Westchester 2 7 .222 4½ Long Island 1 6 .143 4½ Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 8 1 .889 — Grand Rapids 7 3 .700 1½ Canton 6 3 .667 2 Windy City 5 4 .556 3 Fort Wayne 1 8 .111 7 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 5 3 .625 — Capital City 4 4 .500 1 College Park 4 4 .500 1 Greensboro 3 5 .375 2 Erie 3 7 .300 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 7 0 1.000 — Iowa 4 4 .500 3½ Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 3½ Sioux Falls 4 6 .400 4½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Stockton 6 3 .667 — South Bay 4 3 .571 1 Agua Caliente 4 4 .500 1½ Santa Cruz 4 5 .444 2 Northern Arizona 2 5 .286 3 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 5 2 .714 — Texas 6 3 .667 — Austin 4 5 .444 2 Rio Grande Valley 1 8 .111 5

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Windy City 118, Maine 117, 2OT

College Park 128, Canton 98

Delaware 110, Westchester 93

Greensboro 108, Capital City 94

Texas 108, Fort Wayne 105

Raptors 112, Long Island 111, OT

Sioux Falls 114, Northern Arizona 100

Wisconsin 133, Erie 115

South Bay 122, Austin 101

Iowa 123, Santa Cruz 109

Stockton 113, Agua Caliente 109

Saturday’s Games

Canton at College Park, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Maine, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

