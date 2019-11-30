|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Delaware
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Raptors
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Westchester
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
|Long Island
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Canton
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Windy City
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Fort Wayne
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Capital City
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|College Park
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Greensboro
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Erie
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|3
|.500
|3½
|Sioux Falls
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|South Bay
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Agua Caliente
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Santa Cruz
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Northern Arizona
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Texas
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Austin
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|8
|.111
|5
___
Windy City 118, Maine 117, 2OT
College Park 128, Canton 98
Delaware 110, Westchester 93
Greensboro 108, Capital City 94
Texas 108, Fort Wayne 105
Raptors 112, Long Island 111, OT
Sioux Falls 114, Northern Arizona 100
Wisconsin 133, Erie 115
South Bay 122, Austin 101
Iowa 123, Santa Cruz 109
Stockton 113, Agua Caliente 109
Canton 110, College Park 100
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Maine, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.
Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
