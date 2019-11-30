Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 6 2 .750
Delaware 4 4 .500 2
Raptors 3 4 .429
Westchester 2 7 .222
Long Island 1 6 .143
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 8 1 .889
Grand Rapids 8 3 .727 1
Canton 7 3 .700
Windy City 5 4 .556 3
Fort Wayne 1 8 .111 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 5 3 .625
Capital City 4 4 .500 1
College Park 4 5 .444
Greensboro 3 5 .375 2
Erie 3 7 .300 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 8 0 1.000
Iowa 4 4 .500 4
Sioux Falls 5 6 .455
Oklahoma City 3 4 .429
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 6 3 .667
South Bay 4 4 .500
Agua Caliente 4 4 .500
Santa Cruz 4 5 .444 2
Northern Arizona 2 6 .250
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 5 2 .714
Texas 6 4 .600 ½
Austin 4 5 .444 2
Rio Grande Valley 2 8 .200

Friday’s Games

Windy City 118, Maine 117, 2OT

College Park 128, Canton 98

Delaware 110, Westchester 93

Greensboro 108, Capital City 94

Texas 108, Fort Wayne 105

Raptors 112, Long Island 111, OT

Sioux Falls 114, Northern Arizona 100

Wisconsin 133, Erie 115

South Bay 122, Austin 101

Iowa 123, Santa Cruz 109

Stockton 113, Agua Caliente 109

Saturday’s Games

Canton 110, College Park 100

Grand Rapids 98, Texas 93, OT

Memphis 133, Oklahoma City 113

Sioux Falls 129, Northern Arizona 94

Rio Grande Valley 133, South Bay 129

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Maine, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

