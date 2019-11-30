All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 6 2 .750 — Delaware 4 4 .500 2 Raptors 3 4 .429 2½ Westchester 2 7 .222 4½ Long Island 1 6 .143 4½ Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 8 1 .889 — Grand Rapids 8 3 .727 1 Canton 7 3 .700 1½ Windy City 5 4 .556 3 Fort Wayne 1 8 .111 7 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 5 3 .625 — Capital City 4 4 .500 1 College Park 4 5 .444 1½ Greensboro 3 5 .375 2 Erie 3 7 .300 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 8 0 1.000 — Iowa 4 4 .500 4 Sioux Falls 5 6 .455 4½ Oklahoma City 3 4 .429 4½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Stockton 6 3 .667 — South Bay 4 4 .500 1½ Agua Caliente 4 4 .500 1½ Santa Cruz 4 5 .444 2 Northern Arizona 2 6 .250 3½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 5 2 .714 — Texas 6 4 .600 ½ Austin 4 5 .444 2 Rio Grande Valley 2 8 .200 4½

Friday’s Games

Windy City 118, Maine 117, 2OT

College Park 128, Canton 98

Delaware 110, Westchester 93

Greensboro 108, Capital City 94

Texas 108, Fort Wayne 105

Raptors 112, Long Island 111, OT

Sioux Falls 114, Northern Arizona 100

Wisconsin 133, Erie 115

South Bay 122, Austin 101

Iowa 123, Santa Cruz 109

Stockton 113, Agua Caliente 109

Saturday’s Games

Canton 110, College Park 100

Grand Rapids 98, Texas 93, OT

Memphis 133, Oklahoma City 113

Sioux Falls 129, Northern Arizona 94

Rio Grande Valley 133, South Bay 129

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at Maine, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

