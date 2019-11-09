All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 1 0 1.000 — Long Island 1 0 1.000 — Westchester 0 0 .000 — Raptors 0 1 .000 1 Delaware 0 1 .000 1 Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 1 0 1.000 — Canton 1 0 1.000 — Grand Rapids 1 0 1.000 — Wisconsin 0 1 .000 1 Fort Wayne 0 2 .000 1½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Greensboro 1 0 1.000 — Capital City 0 0 .000 — Erie 1 1 .500 ½ Lakeland 1 1 .500 ½ College Park 0 1 .000 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Sioux Falls 1 0 1.000 — Memphis 1 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 — Iowa 0 1 .000 1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Stockton 1 0 1.000 — Agua Caliente 1 0 1.000 — South Bay 0 0 .000 — Northern Arizona 0 1 .000 1 Santa Cruz 0 1 .000 1 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000 — Salt Lake City 0 0 .000 — Texas 0 1 .000 1 Austin 0 1 .000 1

___

Friday’s Games

Erie 113, College Park 97

Lakeland 117, Fort Wayne 89

Grand Rapids 109, Raptors 94

Memphis 105, Texas 95

Sioux Falls 128, Iowa 122

Windy City 129, Wisconsin 111

Rio Grande Valley 120, Austin 112

Stockton 122, Santa Cruz 97

Saturday’s Games

Agua Caliente 121, Northern Arizona 120

Canton 98, Lakeland 74

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro 122, Erie 108

Long Island 121, Fort Wayne 117

Maine 148, Delaware 125

Raptors at Westchester, ppd.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 4 p.m.

College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

