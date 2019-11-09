Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

November 9, 2019
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 1 0 1.000
Long Island 1 0 1.000
Westchester 0 0 .000
Raptors 0 1 .000 1
Delaware 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 1 0 1.000
Canton 1 0 1.000
Grand Rapids 1 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 1 .000 1
Fort Wayne 0 2 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Greensboro 1 0 1.000
Capital City 0 0 .000
Erie 1 1 .500 ½
Lakeland 1 1 .500 ½
College Park 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 1 0 1.000
Memphis 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000
Iowa 0 1 .000 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 1 0 1.000
Agua Caliente 1 0 1.000
South Bay 0 0 .000
Northern Arizona 0 1 .000 1
Santa Cruz 0 1 .000 1
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000
Salt Lake City 0 0 .000
Texas 0 1 .000 1
Austin 0 1 .000 1

Friday’s Games

Erie 113, College Park 97

Lakeland 117, Fort Wayne 89

Grand Rapids 109, Raptors 94

Memphis 105, Texas 95

Sioux Falls 128, Iowa 122

Windy City 129, Wisconsin 111

Rio Grande Valley 120, Austin 112

Stockton 122, Santa Cruz 97

Saturday’s Games

Agua Caliente 121, Northern Arizona 120

Canton 98, Lakeland 74

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro 122, Erie 108

Long Island 121, Fort Wayne 117

Maine 148, Delaware 125

Raptors at Westchester, ppd.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 4 p.m.

College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

