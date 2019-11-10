|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Long Island
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Westchester
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Raptors
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Delaware
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Canton
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Windy City
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Grand Rapids
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Capital City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Erie
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Lakeland
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|College Park
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Sioux Falls
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Santa Cruz
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|South Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Northern Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Austin
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Salt Lake City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|2
|.000
|1
___
Erie 113, College Park 97
Lakeland 117, Fort Wayne 89
Grand Rapids 109, Raptors 94
Memphis 105, Texas 95
Sioux Falls 128, Iowa 122
Windy City 129, Wisconsin 111
Rio Grande Valley 120, Austin 112
Stockton 122, Santa Cruz 97
Agua Caliente 121, Northern Arizona 120
Canton 98, Lakeland 74
Capital City 109, Grand Rapids 98
Greensboro 122, Erie 108
Long Island 121, Fort Wayne 117
Maine 148, Delaware 125
Raptors at Westchester, ppd.
Oklahoma City 120, South Bay 114
Wisconsin 111, Windy City 102
Austin 131, Rio Grande Valley 124
Memphis 118, Texas 105
Santa Cruz 88, Stockton 86
Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 4 p.m.
College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
