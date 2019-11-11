|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Long Island
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Westchester
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Raptors
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Delaware
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Canton
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Windy City
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Grand Rapids
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Greensboro
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Capital City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lakeland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Erie
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|College Park
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Sioux Falls
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Stockton
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Santa Cruz
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|South Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Northern Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Austin
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Salt Lake City
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Texas
|0
|2
|.000
|1
___
Sioux Falls 105, Salt Lake City 98
Agua Caliente 113, Oklahoma City 109
College Park 120, Long Island 109
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland 106, Westchester 100
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Memphis at Austin, 12 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.
