NBA G League

November 11, 2019 9:19 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 1 0 1.000
Long Island 1 1 .500 ½
Westchester 0 1 .000 1
Raptors 0 1 .000 1
Delaware 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Canton 1 0 1.000
Windy City 1 1 .500 ½
Wisconsin 1 1 .500 ½
Grand Rapids 1 1 .500 ½
Fort Wayne 0 2 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Greensboro 1 0 1.000
Capital City 1 0 1.000
Lakeland 2 1 .667
Erie 1 1 .500 ½
College Park 1 1 .500 ½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Sioux Falls 2 0 1.000
Memphis 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 1
Iowa 0 1 .000
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 2 0 1.000
Stockton 1 1 .500 1
Santa Cruz 1 1 .500 1
South Bay 0 1 .000
Northern Arizona 0 1 .000
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 1 1 .500
Austin 1 1 .500
Salt Lake City 0 1 .000 ½
Texas 0 2 .000 1

___

Sunday’s Games

Sioux Falls 105, Salt Lake City 98

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente 113, Oklahoma City 109

College Park 120, Long Island 109

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland 106, Westchester 100

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Memphis at Austin, 12 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.

