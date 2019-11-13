All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 1 0 1.000 — Westchester 1 1 .500 ½ Long Island 1 1 .500 ½ Delaware 1 1 .500 ½ Raptors 0 1 .000 1 Central Division W L Pct GB Canton 1 0 1.000 — Windy City 1 1 .500 ½ Wisconsin 1 1 .500 ½ Grand Rapids 1 1 .500 ½ Fort Wayne 0 2 .000 1½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Capital City 1 0 1.000 — Lakeland 2 1 .667 — Erie 1 1 .500 ½ College Park 1 1 .500 ½ Greensboro 1 2 .333 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 3 0 1.000 — Sioux Falls 2 0 1.000 ½ Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 1½ Iowa 0 1 .000 2 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Agua Caliente 2 0 1.000 — Santa Cruz 2 1 .667 ½ Stockton 1 1 .500 1 South Bay 0 1 .000 1½ Northern Arizona 0 1 .000 1½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 1 2 .333 — Austin 1 2 .333 — Salt Lake City 0 1 .000 — Texas 0 2 .000 ½

Tuesday’s Games

Santa Cruz 122, Rio Grande Valley 112

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester 116, Greensboro 109

Memphis 112, Austin 97

Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Stockton at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Maine, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.

College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

