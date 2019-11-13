|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Westchester
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Long Island
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Raptors
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Canton
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Windy City
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Grand Rapids
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Capital City
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lakeland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Erie
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|College Park
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Greensboro
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Sioux Falls
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Santa Cruz
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Stockton
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|South Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Northern Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|2
|.333
|—
|Austin
|1
|2
|.333
|—
|Salt Lake City
|0
|1
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|2
|.000
|½
___
Santa Cruz 122, Rio Grande Valley 112
Westchester 116, Greensboro 109
Memphis 112, Austin 97
Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Maine, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Canton, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Canton at Delaware, 7 p.m.
College Park at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
