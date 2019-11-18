NC A&T goes up against N. Texas

NC A&T (1-3) vs. North Texas (1-3)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T and North Texas look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a loss in their last game. North Texas lost 56-51 at home to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, while NC A&T came up short in an 81-54 game at Utah State on Friday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: North Texas’ Zachary Simmons has averaged 8.5 points and 8.3 rebounds while Umoja Gibson has put up 9.3 points. For the Aggies, Ronald Jackson has averaged 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while Kameron Langley has put up 9.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and four assists.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Jackson has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

LONG-RANGE THREAT: NC A&T’s Cleveland Jr. has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 20 percent of them, and is 4 for 16 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: NC A&T has lost its last three road games, scoring 56 points, while allowing 84.7 per game.

SECOND CHANCES: North Texas has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.5 percent this year. That rate is the 22nd-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for NC A&T stands at just 23.6 percent (ranked 275th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.