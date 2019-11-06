Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

November 6, 2019 3:01 am
 
4 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UMBC 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Maine 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cornell 84, Binghamton 64

Hartford 74, CCSU 59

UMass 79, Mass.-Lowell 64

Advertisement

Yale 74, Stony Brook 69, OT

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Wednesday’s Games

Merrimack at Maine, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Vermont at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Tulane 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UConn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa 80, Houston Baptist 72

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

East Carolina 80, VMI 68

Memphis 97, SC State 64

Temple 70, Drexel 62

South Florida 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41

Wichita St. 68, Nebraska-Omaha 54

SMU 74, Jacksonville St. 65

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at UConn, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UMass 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Richmond 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Duquesne 94, Princeton 67

VCU 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 58

UMass 79, Mass.-Lowell 64

George Mason 68, Navy 55, OT

Rhode Island 76, LIU Brooklyn 65

Towson 72, George Washington 58

Saint Joseph’s 86, Bradley 81

Ohio 65, St. Bonaventure 53

Saint Louis 89, Florida Gulf Coast 67

Fordham 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 59

Friday’s Games

Auburn at Davidson, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Vermont at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

North Texas at VCU, 7 p.m.

Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Boston College 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Notre Dame 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Syracuse 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Carolina 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Miami 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Clemson 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
NC State 0 1 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisville 87, Miami 74

Duke 68, Kansas 66

Virginia Tech 67, Clemson 60

Georgia Tech 82, NC State 81, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Virginia at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

FAU at Miami, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Stetson 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Liberty 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Xavier 76, Jacksonville 57

Florida 74, North Florida 59

Saint Louis 89, Florida Gulf Coast 67

Creighton 81, Kennesaw St. 55

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT at Colgate, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Radford at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Baylor 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
TCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baylor 105, Cent. Arkansas 61

Duke 68, Kansas 66

Kansas St. 67, N. Dakota St. 54

Texas 69, N. Colorado 45

Texas Tech 85, E. Illinois 60

Oklahoma 85, UTSA 67

Iowa St. 110, MVSU 74

Wednesday’s Games

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Akron at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Villanova 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Seton Hall 105, Wagner 71

Providence 106, Sacred Heart 60

Xavier 76, Jacksonville 57

Marquette 88, Loyola (Md.) 53

Villanova 97, Army 54

DePaul 72, Alcorn St. 54

Creighton 81, Kennesaw St. 55

Wednesday’s Games

IUPUI at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Mercer at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Siena at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at DePaul, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Montana 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 69, N. Colorado 45

Wyoming 54, Idaho St. 40

Utah St. 81, Montana St. 73

Wednesday’s Games

N. Arizona at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montana at Stanford, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Weber St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Incarnate Word at N. Colorado, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Campbell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Longwood 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hampton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

William & Mary 70, High Point 56

Tennessee 78, UNC-Asheville 63

Furman 70, Gardner-Webb 63

Coll. of Charleston 74, SC-Upstate 55

Campbell 75, Coastal Carolina 74

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Radford at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Illinois 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan 79, Appalachian St. 71

Indiana 98, W. Illinois 65

Penn St. 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 46

Maryland 95, Holy Cross 71

Illinois 78, Nicholls 70, OT

Minnesota 85, Cleveland St. 50

UC Riverside 66, Nebraska 47

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65, Wisconsin 63, OT

Kentucky 69, Michigan St. 62

Wednesday’s Games

Green Bay at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bryant at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

E. Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Merrimack at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Davis 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Loyola of Chicago 82, UC Davis 48

BYU 76, Cal St.-Fullerton 58

UC Riverside 66, Nebraska 47

UC Irvine 76, San Diego 73

Oregon St. 87, CS Northridge 67

Wednesday’s Games

Jackson St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term