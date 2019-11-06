NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Cornell 84, Binghamton 64
Hartford 74, CCSU 59
UMass 79, Mass.-Lowell 64
Yale 74, Stony Brook 69, OT
Merrimack at Maine, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Vermont at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Tulsa 80, Houston Baptist 72
East Carolina 80, VMI 68
Memphis 97, SC State 64
Temple 70, Drexel 62
South Florida 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 41
Wichita St. 68, Nebraska-Omaha 54
SMU 74, Jacksonville St. 65
SE Louisiana at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at UConn, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Navy, 8:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Duquesne 94, Princeton 67
VCU 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 58
UMass 79, Mass.-Lowell 64
George Mason 68, Navy 55, OT
Rhode Island 76, LIU Brooklyn 65
Towson 72, George Washington 58
Saint Joseph’s 86, Bradley 81
Ohio 65, St. Bonaventure 53
Saint Louis 89, Florida Gulf Coast 67
Fordham 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 59
Auburn at Davidson, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Vermont at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
North Texas at VCU, 7 p.m.
Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Louisville 87, Miami 74
Duke 68, Kansas 66
Virginia Tech 67, Clemson 60
Georgia Tech 82, NC State 81, OT
Wake Forest at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Virginia at Syracuse, 9 p.m.
Presbyterian at Clemson, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
FAU at Miami, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Xavier 76, Jacksonville 57
Florida 74, North Florida 59
Saint Louis 89, Florida Gulf Coast 67
Creighton 81, Kennesaw St. 55
NJIT at Colgate, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Drake, 8 p.m.
Radford at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Baylor 105, Cent. Arkansas 61
Duke 68, Kansas 66
Kansas St. 67, N. Dakota St. 54
Texas 69, N. Colorado 45
Texas Tech 85, E. Illinois 60
Oklahoma 85, UTSA 67
Iowa St. 110, MVSU 74
Oral Roberts at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Akron at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Baylor at Washington, 9:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Seton Hall 105, Wagner 71
Providence 106, Sacred Heart 60
Xavier 76, Jacksonville 57
Marquette 88, Loyola (Md.) 53
Villanova 97, Army 54
DePaul 72, Alcorn St. 54
Creighton 81, Kennesaw St. 55
IUPUI at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Mercer at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Siena at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at DePaul, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Texas 69, N. Colorado 45
Wyoming 54, Idaho St. 40
Utah St. 81, Montana St. 73
N. Arizona at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montana at Stanford, 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Incarnate Word at N. Colorado, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
William & Mary 70, High Point 56
Tennessee 78, UNC-Asheville 63
Furman 70, Gardner-Webb 63
Coll. of Charleston 74, SC-Upstate 55
Campbell 75, Coastal Carolina 74
Winthrop at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Radford at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Michigan 79, Appalachian St. 71
Indiana 98, W. Illinois 65
Penn St. 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 46
Maryland 95, Holy Cross 71
Illinois 78, Nicholls 70, OT
Minnesota 85, Cleveland St. 50
UC Riverside 66, Nebraska 47
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65, Wisconsin 63, OT
Kentucky 69, Michigan St. 62
Green Bay at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.
Bryant at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Merrimack at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Loyola of Chicago 82, UC Davis 48
BYU 76, Cal St.-Fullerton 58
UC Riverside 66, Nebraska 47
UC Irvine 76, San Diego 73
Oregon St. 87, CS Northridge 67
Jackson St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
