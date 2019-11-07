Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

November 7, 2019
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maine 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UMBC 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 84, Merrimack 64

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Vermont at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m.

UMBC at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.

Lehigh at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UConn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tulane 76, SE Louisiana 55

Ohio St. 64, Cincinnati 56

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at UConn, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Temple, 2 p.m.

Prairie View at UCF, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UMass 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Richmond 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Auburn at Davidson, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Vermont at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

North Texas at VCU, 7 p.m.

Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMass at Fairfield, 1 p.m.

Howard at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Iona at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maryland, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Boston College 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Miami 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Syracuse 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Florida St. 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Clemson 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
NC State 0 1 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College 77, Wake Forest 70

North Carolina 76, Notre Dame 65

Pittsburgh 63, Florida St. 61

Virginia 48, Syracuse 34

Thursday’s Games

Presbyterian at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

FAU at Miami, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

Nicholls at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Stetson 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Liberty 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
North Florida 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colgate 80, NJIT 75

South Carolina 77, North Alabama 55

Thursday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Drake, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Radford at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Lipscomb, 4 p.m.

NJIT at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Stetson at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Baylor 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Kansas 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 80, Oral Roberts 75

Friday’s Games

Akron at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Kansas St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oregon St., 4:30 p.m.

Texas at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Villanova 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Butler 80, IUPUI 47

St. John’s 109, Mercer 79

Georgetown 81, Mount St. Mary’s 68

Friday’s Games

Siena at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Stony Brook at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m.

CCSU at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

NJIT at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Butler, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Montana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 91, N. Arizona 52

Stanford 73, Montana 62

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Weber St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Incarnate Word at N. Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Idaho at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

E. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Campbell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Longwood 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Radford at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 12 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at The Citadel, 12 p.m.

High Point at Wofford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Purdue 79, Green Bay 57

Ohio St. 64, Cincinnati 56

Thursday’s Games

Bryant at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

E. Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Merrimack at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Texas at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maryland, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UC Davis 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara 83, Jackson St. 62

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Idaho at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Long Beach St., 6:30 p.m.

UC Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Stanford, 11 p.m.

