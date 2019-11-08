NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Winthrop 67, Hartford 57
Vermont at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m.
UMBC at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.
Lehigh at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Maine at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Vermont at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Sacred Heart at UConn, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Navy, 8:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Temple, 2 p.m.
Prairie View at UCF, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Auburn at Davidson, 6 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Vermont at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
North Texas at VCU, 7 p.m.
Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.
UMass at Fairfield, 1 p.m.
Howard at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Iona at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Maryland, 9 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Clemson 79, Presbyterian 45
North Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
FAU at Miami, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.
Nicholls at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Clemson, 3 p.m.
Detroit at NC State, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Virginia, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Drake 86, Kennesaw St. 55
Radford at Liberty, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Lipscomb, 4 p.m.
NJIT at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Stetson at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 2 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Akron at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Baylor at Washington, 9:30 p.m.
UMKC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Kansas St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oregon St., 4:30 p.m.
Texas at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
___
Siena at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Stony Brook at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m.
CCSU at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
NJIT at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Butler, 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Idaho St. 89, Air Force 79
Weber St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Incarnate Word at N. Colorado, 10 p.m.
S. Utah at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Idaho at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
E. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Winthrop 67, Hartford 57
Clemson 79, Presbyterian 45
Radford at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 12 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at The Citadel, 12 p.m.
High Point at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Fresno St., 5 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Rutgers 73, Bryant 71
E. Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Merrimack at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Illinois at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Penn St., 4 p.m.
Texas at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Rhode Island at Maryland, 9 p.m.
Niagara at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Illinois at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Florida A&M at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Idaho at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Long Beach St., 6:30 p.m.
UC Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Stanford, 11 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UCLA, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
