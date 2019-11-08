NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Maine 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UMBC 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hartford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Vermont 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop 67, Hartford 57

Friday’s Games

Vermont at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at LIU Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m.

UMBC at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.

Lehigh at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT South Florida 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Temple 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UConn 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at UConn, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Temple, 2 p.m.

Prairie View at UCF, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UMass 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Richmond 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Davidson 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 George Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Auburn at Davidson, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Vermont at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

North Texas at VCU, 7 p.m.

Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMass at Fairfield, 1 p.m.

Howard at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Iona at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maryland, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Boston College 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Clemson 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 Miami 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 Syracuse 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 Florida St. 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 NC State 0 1 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Clemson 79, Presbyterian 45

Friday’s Games

North Carolina at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

FAU at Miami, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

Nicholls at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Detroit at NC State, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Stetson 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Liberty 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Drake 86, Kennesaw St. 55

Friday’s Games

Radford at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Lipscomb, 4 p.m.

NJIT at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Stetson at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 2 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Baylor 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Kansas 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Akron at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Kansas St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oregon St., 4:30 p.m.

Texas at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Providence 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Villanova 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

___

Friday’s Games

Siena at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Stony Brook at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m.

CCSU at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

NJIT at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Butler, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Idaho 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Montana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Idaho St. 89, Air Force 79

Friday’s Games

Weber St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Incarnate Word at N. Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Idaho at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

E. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Winthrop 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Campbell 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Longwood 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Radford 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 High Point 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Winthrop 67, Hartford 57

Clemson 79, Presbyterian 45

Friday’s Games

Radford at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Longwood at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 12 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at The Citadel, 12 p.m.

High Point at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winthrop at Fresno St., 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Purdue 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Illinois 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Rutgers 73, Bryant 71

Friday’s Games

E. Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Merrimack at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Texas at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maryland, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Niagara at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Illinois at Arizona, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Idaho at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Long Beach St., 6:30 p.m.

UC Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UCLA, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

