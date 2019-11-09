NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Vermont 61, St. Bonaventure 59
Mass.-Lowell 87, LIU Brooklyn 74
Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m.
UMBC at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.
Lehigh at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Maine at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Vermont at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
UConn 89, Sacred Heart 67
Memphis 92, Ill.-Chicago 46
Navy 62, East Carolina 57
Morgan St. at Temple, 2 p.m.
Prairie View at UCF, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.
Drake at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Auburn 76, Davidson 66
Richmond 100, St. Francis (Pa.) 98, OT
Vermont 61, St. Bonaventure 59
VCU 59, North Texas 56
George Mason 76, Longwood 65
UMass at Fairfield, 1 p.m.
Howard at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Iona at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Maryland, 9 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
North Carolina 78, UNC-Wilmington 62
Miami 74, FAU 60
Virginia Tech 74, Coppin St. 42
Duke 89, Colorado St. 55
Robert Morris at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.
Nicholls at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Clemson, 3 p.m.
Detroit at NC State, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Elon at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Liberty 66, Radford 60
UMBC at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Lipscomb, 4 p.m.
NJIT at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Stetson at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 2 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
West Virginia 94, Akron 84
Kansas 74, UNC-Greensboro 62
Washington 67, Baylor 64
UMKC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Kansas St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oregon St., 4:30 p.m.
Texas at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
___
Xavier 81, Siena 63
DePaul 70, Fairleigh Dickinson 59
Cent. Arkansas at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Stony Brook at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m.
CCSU at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
NJIT at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Butler, 7 p.m.
DePaul at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Utah St. 89, Weber St. 34
N. Colorado 83, Incarnate Word 61
S. Utah at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Idaho at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
E. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Liberty 66, Radford 60
NC A&T 63, Charleston Southern 49
George Mason 76, Longwood 65
Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 12 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at The Citadel, 12 p.m.
High Point at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Fresno St., 5 p.m.
SC-Upstate at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at VMI, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 9 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Wisconsin 65, E. Illinois 52
Merrimack 71, Northwestern 61
Iowa 87, SIU-Edwardsville 60
Illinois 83, Grand Canyon 71
S. Utah at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Penn St., 4 p.m.
Texas at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Rhode Island at Maryland, 9 p.m.
Niagara at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Illinois at Arizona, 9 p.m.
DePaul at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Santa Clara 77, Cal Poly 63
Hawaii 65, Florida A&M 52
Idaho at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Long Beach St., 6:30 p.m.
UC Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Stanford, 11 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UCLA, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
