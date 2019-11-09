Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

November 9, 2019 3:01 am
 
4 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Maine 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Vermont 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UMBC 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Vermont 61, St. Bonaventure 59

Mass.-Lowell 87, LIU Brooklyn 74

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Stony Brook at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

UMBC at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.

Lehigh at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Memphis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

UConn 89, Sacred Heart 67

Memphis 92, Ill.-Chicago 46

Navy 62, East Carolina 57

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Temple, 2 p.m.

Prairie View at UCF, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Drake at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UMass 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
La Salle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
George Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Auburn 76, Davidson 66

Richmond 100, St. Francis (Pa.) 98, OT

Vermont 61, St. Bonaventure 59

VCU 59, North Texas 56

George Mason 76, Longwood 65

Saturday’s Games

UMass at Fairfield, 1 p.m.

Howard at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Iona at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maryland, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Louisville 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Boston College 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Duke 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Miami 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Clemson 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Syracuse 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Florida St. 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
NC State 0 1 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

North Carolina 78, UNC-Wilmington 62

Miami 74, FAU 60

Virginia Tech 74, Coppin St. 42

Duke 89, Colorado St. 55

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

Nicholls at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Detroit at NC State, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Elon at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Liberty 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Stetson 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty 66, Radford 60

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Lipscomb, 4 p.m.

NJIT at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Stetson at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Florida Gulf Coast at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Friday’s Games

West Virginia 94, Akron 84

Kansas 74, UNC-Greensboro 62

Washington 67, Baylor 64

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Kansas St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oregon St., 4:30 p.m.

Texas at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Villanova 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

___

Friday’s Games

Xavier 81, Siena 63

DePaul 70, Fairleigh Dickinson 59

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Stony Brook at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m.

CCSU at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

NJIT at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Butler, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

DePaul at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Montana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 89, Weber St. 34

N. Colorado 83, Incarnate Word 61

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Idaho at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

E. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Longwood 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty 66, Radford 60

NC A&T 63, Charleston Southern 49

George Mason 76, Longwood 65

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 12 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at The Citadel, 12 p.m.

High Point at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winthrop at Fresno St., 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

SC-Upstate at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at VMI, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Purdue 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 65, E. Illinois 52

Merrimack 71, Northwestern 61

Iowa 87, SIU-Edwardsville 60

Illinois 83, Grand Canyon 71

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Texas at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maryland, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Niagara at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Illinois at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

DePaul at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Santa Clara 77, Cal Poly 63

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii 65, Florida A&M 52

Idaho at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Long Beach St., 6:30 p.m.

UC Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UCLA, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'