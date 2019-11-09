NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Maine 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Vermont 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UMBC 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hartford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Vermont 61, St. Bonaventure 59

Mass.-Lowell 87, LIU Brooklyn 74

Saturday’s Games

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m.

UMBC at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.

Lehigh at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Memphis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 South Florida 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Temple 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 UCF 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

UConn 89, Sacred Heart 67

Memphis 92, Ill.-Chicago 46

Navy 62, East Carolina 57

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. at Temple, 2 p.m.

Prairie View at UCF, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Drake at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT George Mason 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UMass 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 La Salle 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Dayton 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 George Washington 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Davidson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Auburn 76, Davidson 66

Richmond 100, St. Francis (Pa.) 98, OT

Vermont 61, St. Bonaventure 59

VCU 59, North Texas 56

George Mason 76, Longwood 65

Saturday’s Games

UMass at Fairfield, 1 p.m.

Howard at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Iona at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maryland, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Louisville 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Boston College 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Duke 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Miami 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 Clemson 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 Syracuse 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 Florida St. 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 NC State 0 1 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

North Carolina 78, UNC-Wilmington 62

Miami 74, FAU 60

Virginia Tech 74, Coppin St. 42

Duke 89, Colorado St. 55

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

Nicholls at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Detroit at NC State, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Elon at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Liberty 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Stetson 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty 66, Radford 60

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Lipscomb, 4 p.m.

NJIT at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Stetson at W. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Florida Gulf Coast at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Friday’s Games

West Virginia 94, Akron 84

Kansas 74, UNC-Greensboro 62

Washington 67, Baylor 64

Saturday’s Games

UMKC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Kansas St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oregon St., 4:30 p.m.

Texas at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Providence 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Villanova 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

___

Friday’s Games

Xavier 81, Siena 63

DePaul 70, Fairleigh Dickinson 59

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Stony Brook at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m.

CCSU at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

NJIT at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Butler, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

DePaul at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 E. Washington 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 S. Utah 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Idaho 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Montana St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Montana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Utah St. 89, Weber St. 34

N. Colorado 83, Incarnate Word 61

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Idaho at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

E. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Winthrop 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Longwood 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Radford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 High Point 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty 66, Radford 60

NC A&T 63, Charleston Southern 49

George Mason 76, Longwood 65

Saturday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at W. Carolina, 12 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at The Citadel, 12 p.m.

High Point at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Winthrop at Fresno St., 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

SC-Upstate at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at VMI, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Illinois 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Purdue 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 65, E. Illinois 52

Merrimack 71, Northwestern 61

Iowa 87, SIU-Edwardsville 60

Illinois 83, Grand Canyon 71

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Texas at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maryland, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Niagara at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Illinois at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

DePaul at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Santa Clara 77, Cal Poly 63

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii 65, Florida A&M 52

Idaho at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Long Beach St., 6:30 p.m.

UC Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

CS Northridge at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UCLA, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

