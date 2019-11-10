NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
New Hampshire 87, Holy Cross 83
Seton Hall 74, Stony Brook 57
UMBC 65, Florida Gulf Coast 61
Lehigh 74, Albany (NY) 70
Maine at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Vermont at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Marist, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Temple 75, Morgan St. 57
UCF 73, Prairie View 69
Wichita St. 69, Texas Southern 63
Texas-Arlington 73, Tulsa 59
Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.
Drake at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at SMU, 8 p.m.
Miami at UCF, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Oregon, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
UMass 62, Fairfield 60
George Washington 76, Howard 62
La Salle 70, Iona 64, OT
Saint Louis 81, Valparaiso 70
Dayton 86, Indiana St. 81
Maryland 73, Rhode Island 55
Saint Joseph’s at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
American U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Notre Dame 92, Robert Morris 57
Nicholls 75, Pittsburgh 70
Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.
Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.
Columbia at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Clemson, 3 p.m.
Detroit at NC State, 4 p.m.
James Madison at Virginia, 6 p.m.
Elon at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Howard at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Duke, 7 p.m.
Miami at UCF, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
UMBC 65, Florida Gulf Coast 61
Middle Tennessee 73, Lipscomb 70
Providence 76, NJIT 47
Stetson 77, W. Illinois 75
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 2 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.
SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Oklahoma St. 69, UMKC 51
Kansas St. 60, UNLV 56, OT
Oregon St. 80, Iowa St. 74
Texas 70, Purdue 66
Texas Tech 79, Bethune-Cookman 44
Oklahoma 71, Minnesota 62
Louisiana-Lafayette at TCU, 8 p.m.
California Baptist at Texas, 8 p.m.
N. Illinois at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oregon St., 11:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
___
Georgetown 89, Cent. Arkansas 78
Seton Hall 74, Stony Brook 57
St. John’s 87, CCSU 57
Providence 76, NJIT 47
Butler 79, New Orleans 53
DePaul at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Creighton at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Missouri at Xavier, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
S. Utah 79, Nebraska 78, 2OT
Indiana 85, Portland St. 74
UC Riverside 58, Idaho 51
E. Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
W. Carolina 71, Gardner-Webb 59
UNC-Asheville 91, The Citadel 76
Wofford 89, High Point 61
Winthrop at Fresno St., 5 p.m.
SC-Upstate at NC Central, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at VMI, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 9 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Furman at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
S. Utah 79, Nebraska 78, 2OT
Indiana 85, Portland St. 74
Penn St. 91, Wagner 64
Texas 70, Purdue 66
Oklahoma 71, Minnesota 62
Maryland 73, Rhode Island 55
Niagara at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Illinois at Arizona, 9 p.m.
DePaul at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Creighton at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Hawaii 65, Florida A&M 52
UC Riverside 58, Idaho 51
Long Beach St. 74, San Diego 62
Pepperdine 77, UC Irvine 73
New Mexico 97, CS Northridge 70
Cal St.-Fullerton at Stanford, 11 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UCLA, 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Long Beach St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
