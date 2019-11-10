Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

November 10, 2019 3:01 am
 
4 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UMBC 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Maine 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Vermont 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 87, Holy Cross 83

Seton Hall 74, Stony Brook 57

UMBC 65, Florida Gulf Coast 61

Advertisement

Lehigh 74, Albany (NY) 70

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

New Hampshire at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Marist, 7 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Temple 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 75, Morgan St. 57

UCF 73, Prairie View 69

Wichita St. 69, Texas Southern 63

Texas-Arlington 73, Tulsa 59

Sunday’s Games

Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Drake at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

East Carolina at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at SMU, 8 p.m.

Miami at UCF, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Oregon, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UMass 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

UMass 62, Fairfield 60

George Washington 76, Howard 62

La Salle 70, Iona 64, OT

Saint Louis 81, Valparaiso 70

Dayton 86, Indiana St. 81

Maryland 73, Rhode Island 55

Sunday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

American U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Louisville 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Boston College 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 1 1 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Miami 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Clemson 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Syracuse 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
Florida St. 0 1 .000 0 1 .000
NC State 0 1 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 92, Robert Morris 57

Nicholls 75, Pittsburgh 70

Sunday’s Games

Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Detroit at NC State, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Elon at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Howard at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Duke, 7 p.m.

Miami at UCF, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Liberty 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Florida 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC 65, Florida Gulf Coast 61

Middle Tennessee 73, Lipscomb 70

Providence 76, NJIT 47

Stetson 77, W. Illinois 75

Sunday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Florida Gulf Coast at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 69, UMKC 51

Kansas St. 60, UNLV 56, OT

Oregon St. 80, Iowa St. 74

Texas 70, Purdue 66

Texas Tech 79, Bethune-Cookman 44

Oklahoma 71, Minnesota 62

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Louisiana-Lafayette at TCU, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oregon St., 11:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Villanova 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 89, Cent. Arkansas 78

Seton Hall 74, Stony Brook 57

St. John’s 87, CCSU 57

Providence 76, NJIT 47

Butler 79, New Orleans 53

Monday, Nov. 11

DePaul at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Creighton at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Missouri at Xavier, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 79, Nebraska 78, 2OT

Indiana 85, Portland St. 74

UC Riverside 58, Idaho 51

E. Washington 74, Seattle 66

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Longwood 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Radford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 71, Gardner-Webb 59

UNC-Asheville 91, The Citadel 76

Wofford 89, High Point 61

Sunday’s Games

Winthrop at Fresno St., 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

SC-Upstate at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at VMI, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Md.-Eastern Shore at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Furman at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Iowa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Purdue 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 79, Nebraska 78, 2OT

Indiana 85, Portland St. 74

Penn St. 91, Wagner 64

Texas 70, Purdue 66

Oklahoma 71, Minnesota 62

Maryland 73, Rhode Island 55

Sunday’s Games

Niagara at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Illinois at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

DePaul at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Creighton at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii 65, Florida A&M 52

UC Riverside 58, Idaho 51

Long Beach St. 74, San Diego 62

Pepperdine 77, UC Irvine 73

New Mexico 97, CS Northridge 70

Stanford 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 54

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UCLA, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Long Beach St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'