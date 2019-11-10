NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UMBC 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Maine 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Vermont 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hartford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire 87, Holy Cross 83

Seton Hall 74, Stony Brook 57

UMBC 65, Florida Gulf Coast 61

Lehigh 74, Albany (NY) 70

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

New Hampshire at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Marist, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Temple 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 South Florida 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UCF 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 75, Morgan St. 57

UCF 73, Prairie View 69

Wichita St. 69, Texas Southern 63

Texas-Arlington 73, Tulsa 59

Sunday’s Games

Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Drake at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

East Carolina at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at SMU, 8 p.m.

Miami at UCF, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Oregon, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 UMass 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 La Salle 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Davidson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

UMass 62, Fairfield 60

George Washington 76, Howard 62

La Salle 70, Iona 64, OT

Saint Louis 81, Valparaiso 70

Dayton 86, Indiana St. 81

Maryland 73, Rhode Island 55

Sunday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

American U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Louisville 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Boston College 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 1 0 1.000 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 1 1 .500 Duke 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 Miami 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 Clemson 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 Syracuse 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 Florida St. 0 1 .000 0 1 .000 NC State 0 1 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 92, Robert Morris 57

Nicholls 75, Pittsburgh 70

Sunday’s Games

Boston College at South Florida, 12 p.m.

Florida St. at Florida, 1 p.m.

Columbia at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Detroit at NC State, 4 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Elon at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Pittsburgh at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Howard at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Duke, 7 p.m.

Miami at UCF, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stetson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Liberty 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 North Florida 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 North Alabama 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC 65, Florida Gulf Coast 61

Middle Tennessee 73, Lipscomb 70

Providence 76, NJIT 47

Stetson 77, W. Illinois 75

Sunday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Florida Gulf Coast at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 69, UMKC 51

Kansas St. 60, UNLV 56, OT

Oregon St. 80, Iowa St. 74

Texas 70, Purdue 66

Texas Tech 79, Bethune-Cookman 44

Oklahoma 71, Minnesota 62

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Louisiana-Lafayette at TCU, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oregon St., 11:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Providence 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Villanova 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 89, Cent. Arkansas 78

Seton Hall 74, Stony Brook 57

St. John’s 87, CCSU 57

Providence 76, NJIT 47

Butler 79, New Orleans 53

Monday, Nov. 11

DePaul at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Creighton at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Missouri at Xavier, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Montana 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 79, Nebraska 78, 2OT

Indiana 85, Portland St. 74

UC Riverside 58, Idaho 51

E. Washington 74, Seattle 66

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Winthrop 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Longwood 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Radford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 High Point 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina 71, Gardner-Webb 59

UNC-Asheville 91, The Citadel 76

Wofford 89, High Point 61

Sunday’s Games

Winthrop at Fresno St., 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

SC-Upstate at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at VMI, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Md.-Eastern Shore at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Furman at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Illinois 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Iowa 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Purdue 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 79, Nebraska 78, 2OT

Indiana 85, Portland St. 74

Penn St. 91, Wagner 64

Texas 70, Purdue 66

Oklahoma 71, Minnesota 62

Maryland 73, Rhode Island 55

Sunday’s Games

Niagara at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Ohio St., 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Illinois at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

DePaul at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Creighton at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii 65, Florida A&M 52

UC Riverside 58, Idaho 51

Long Beach St. 74, San Diego 62

Pepperdine 77, UC Irvine 73

New Mexico 97, CS Northridge 70

Stanford 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 54

Sunday’s Games

UC Santa Barbara at UCLA, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Cal Poly at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Long Beach St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

