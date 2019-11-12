NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
New Hampshire at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Marist, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
___
Cincinnati 81, Drake 59
East Carolina at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Jackson St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at SMU, 8 p.m.
Miami at UCF, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at UConn, 7 p.m.
IUPUI at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
American U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
LSU at VCU, 6 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Fordham, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at UConn, 7 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at George Mason, 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Richmond, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Georgia Tech 64, Elon 41
Pittsburgh at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
Howard at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Duke, 7 p.m.
Miami at UCF, 9 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
High Point at Boston College, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Louisville, 8 p.m.
FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Dartmouth 55, Florida Gulf Coast 49
Bowling Green 75, Jacksonville 59
North Florida 80, Georgia Southern 77
Mercer 74, Kennesaw St. 62
SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
NJIT at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at North Florida, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Louisiana-Lafayette at TCU, 8 p.m.
California Baptist at Texas, 8 p.m.
N. Illinois at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oregon St., 11:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Coll. of Charleston, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
___
DePaul 93, Iowa 78
Creighton at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Missouri at Xavier, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
Villanova at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Providence at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
E. Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at BYU, 9 p.m.
Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Weber St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
NC Central 73, SC-Upstate 64
Presbyterian 80, VMI 77, OT
Winthrop 61, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59
Md.-Eastern Shore at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Furman at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
High Point at Boston College, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
DePaul 93, Iowa 78
Creighton at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
Villanova at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Providence at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
N. Dakota St. 74, Cal Poly 67
Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Long Beach St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
