NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 UMBC 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Maine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Hartford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Marist, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Boston U. at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Temple 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UCF 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 South Florida 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 81, Drake 59

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at SMU, 8 p.m.

Miami at UCF, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at UConn, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 UMass 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 La Salle 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Davidson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

American U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

LSU at VCU, 6 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fordham, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at UConn, 7 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at George Mason, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Richmond, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Boston College 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 1 1 .500 Duke 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Clemson 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 Miami 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 Florida St. 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 NC State 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 Syracuse 0 1 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Georgia Tech 64, Elon 41

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Howard at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Duke, 7 p.m.

Miami at UCF, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

High Point at Boston College, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 8 p.m.

FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Dartmouth 55, Florida Gulf Coast 49

Bowling Green 75, Jacksonville 59

North Florida 80, Georgia Southern 77

Mercer 74, Kennesaw St. 62

Tuesday’s Games

SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Miss. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at TCU, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oregon St., 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Coll. of Charleston, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Providence 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Villanova 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

___

Monday’s Games

DePaul 93, Iowa 78

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Missouri at Xavier, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Providence at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Montana 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

E. Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at BYU, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Longwood 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Radford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 High Point 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

NC Central 73, SC-Upstate 64

Presbyterian 80, VMI 77, OT

Winthrop 61, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59

Tuesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Furman at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

High Point at Boston College, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Ohio St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Purdue 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Iowa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

DePaul 93, Iowa 78

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Providence at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 74, Cal Poly 67

Tuesday’s Games

Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Long Beach St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.