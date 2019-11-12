Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

November 12, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UMBC 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Maine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hartford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Marist, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Temple 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UCF 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Tulsa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Houston 0 0 .000 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 81, Drake 59

Tuesday’s Games

East Carolina at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Jackson St. at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at SMU, 8 p.m.

Miami at UCF, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at UConn, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UMass 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

American U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

LSU at VCU, 6 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fordham, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at UConn, 7 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at George Mason, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Richmond, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Boston College 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 1 1 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Clemson 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Miami 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Florida St. 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
NC State 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Syracuse 0 1 .000 0 1 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Georgia Tech 64, Elon 41

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

Howard at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Duke, 7 p.m.

Miami at UCF, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

High Point at Boston College, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 8 p.m.

FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Dartmouth 55, Florida Gulf Coast 49

Bowling Green 75, Jacksonville 59

North Florida 80, Georgia Southern 77

Mercer 74, Kennesaw St. 62

Tuesday’s Games

SC State at Liberty, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Miss. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at TCU, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Texas, 8 p.m.

N. Illinois at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oregon St., 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Coll. of Charleston, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Villanova 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000

___

Monday’s Games

DePaul 93, Iowa 78

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Missouri at Xavier, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Providence at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

E. Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at BYU, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Hampton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Longwood 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Radford 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

NC Central 73, SC-Upstate 64

Presbyterian 80, VMI 77, OT

Winthrop 61, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59

Tuesday’s Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Furman at Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

High Point at Boston College, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Purdue 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Iowa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

DePaul 93, Iowa 78

Tuesday’s Games

Creighton at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Providence at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Hawaii 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 74, Cal Poly 67

Tuesday’s Games

Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Long Beach St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

