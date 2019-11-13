NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
St. John’s 74, New Hampshire 61
Hartford 62, Marist 51
Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Appalachian St. 68, East Carolina 62
Tulane 88, Jackson St. 79
Tulsa 74, Oral Roberts 67
Houston 84, Alabama St. 56
SMU 77, New Orleans 64
Miami 79, UCF 70
Oregon 82, Memphis 74
Saint Joseph’s at UConn, 7 p.m.
IUPUI at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
BYU at Houston, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
UMass 80, Northeastern 71
Siena 78, St. Bonaventure 65
Charlotte 71, Davidson 58
American U. 67, George Washington 65
Duquesne 66, Lamar 56
LSU at VCU, 6 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Fordham, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Penn, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at UConn, 7 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at George Mason, 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Alabama at Rhode Island, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Pittsburgh 71, Robert Morris 57
Notre Dame 79, Howard 50
Duke 105, Cent. Arkansas 54
Miami 79, UCF 70
Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
High Point at Boston College, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Indiana St. at Louisville, 8 p.m.
FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.
Georgia St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Liberty 65, SC State 39
Indiana 91, North Alabama 65
Tennessee St. 79, Lipscomb 78
NJIT at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
TCU 98, Louisiana-Lafayette 65
Texas 67, California Baptist 54
Iowa St. 70, N. Illinois 52
Oklahoma 77, Oregon St. 69
Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Coll. of Charleston, 9 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas, 8 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Texas State at Baylor, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Michigan 79, Creighton 69
Xavier 63, Missouri 58, OT
St. John’s 74, New Hampshire 61
Butler 64, Minnesota 56
Villanova at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Providence at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Xavier, 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
E. Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at BYU, 9 p.m.
Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Montana St., 4:30 p.m.
Idaho at VMI, 6 p.m.
UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Longwood 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 55
UNC-Wilmington 81, Campbell 76, OT
Furman 91, Charleston Southern 47
UNC-Asheville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
High Point at Boston College, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Radford at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Michigan 79, Creighton 69
Indiana 91, North Alabama 65
Butler 64, Minnesota 56
Villanova at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Providence at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
Elon at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Hawaii 72, Pacific 67
Stanford 86, Long Beach St. 58
Pepperdine 94, CS Northridge 82
Cal St.-Fullerton at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Auburn, 7 p.m.
UC Davis at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.
UC Irvine at Boise St., 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
