NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 UMBC 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Hartford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Maine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. John’s 74, New Hampshire 61

Hartford 62, Marist 51

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Temple 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Houston 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 UConn 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Memphis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 South Florida 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. 68, East Carolina 62

Tulane 88, Jackson St. 79

Tulsa 74, Oral Roberts 67

Houston 84, Alabama St. 56

SMU 77, New Orleans 64

Miami 79, UCF 70

Oregon 82, Memphis 74

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at UConn, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

BYU at Houston, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UMass 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 La Salle 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Davidson 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

UMass 80, Northeastern 71

Siena 78, St. Bonaventure 65

Charlotte 71, Davidson 58

American U. 67, George Washington 65

Duquesne 66, Lamar 56

Wednesday’s Games

LSU at VCU, 6 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fordham, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at UConn, 7 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at George Mason, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Rhode Island, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Boston College 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667 Duke 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Miami 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Clemson 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 Florida St. 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 NC State 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 Syracuse 0 1 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 71, Robert Morris 57

Notre Dame 79, Howard 50

Duke 105, Cent. Arkansas 54

Miami 79, UCF 70

Wednesday’s Games

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

High Point at Boston College, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 8 p.m.

FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 NJIT 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 65, SC State 39

Indiana 91, North Alabama 65

Tennessee St. 79, Lipscomb 78

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Miss. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Baylor 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

TCU 98, Louisiana-Lafayette 65

Texas 67, California Baptist 54

Iowa St. 70, N. Illinois 52

Oklahoma 77, Oregon St. 69

Wednesday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Coll. of Charleston, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas, 8 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Providence 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Villanova 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Creighton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan 79, Creighton 69

Xavier 63, Missouri 58, OT

St. John’s 74, New Hampshire 61

Butler 64, Minnesota 56

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Providence at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Missouri St. at Xavier, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Montana 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

E. Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at BYU, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Montana St., 4:30 p.m.

Idaho at VMI, 6 p.m.

UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Hampton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Longwood 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Radford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 High Point 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Longwood 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

UNC-Wilmington 81, Campbell 76, OT

Furman 91, Charleston Southern 47

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

High Point at Boston College, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Radford at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Indiana 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Ohio St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Purdue 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Iowa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan 79, Creighton 69

Indiana 91, North Alabama 65

Butler 64, Minnesota 56

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Providence at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Elon at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hawaii 72, Pacific 67

Stanford 86, Long Beach St. 58

Pepperdine 94, CS Northridge 82

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at Auburn, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

UC Irvine at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

