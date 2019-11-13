NCAA Basketball

Listen Live Sports

All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UMBC 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. John’s 74, New Hampshire 61

Hartford 62, Marist 51

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
UConn 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Memphis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Appalachian St. 68, East Carolina 62

Tulane 88, Jackson St. 79

Tulsa 74, Oral Roberts 67

Houston 84, Alabama St. 56

SMU 77, New Orleans 64

Miami 79, UCF 70

Oregon 82, Memphis 74

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at UConn, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

BYU at Houston, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UMass 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

UMass 80, Northeastern 71

Siena 78, St. Bonaventure 65

Charlotte 71, Davidson 58

American U. 67, George Washington 65

Duquesne 66, Lamar 56

Wednesday’s Games

LSU at VCU, 6 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Fordham, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Penn, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at UConn, 7 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at George Mason, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Rhode Island, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Boston College 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Duke 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Miami 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Clemson 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Florida St. 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
NC State 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Syracuse 0 1 .000 0 1 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 71, Robert Morris 57

Notre Dame 79, Howard 50

Duke 105, Cent. Arkansas 54

Miami 79, UCF 70

Wednesday’s Games

Colgate at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

High Point at Boston College, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Indiana St. at Louisville, 8 p.m.

FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
NJIT 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 65, SC State 39

Indiana 91, North Alabama 65

Tennessee St. 79, Lipscomb 78

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Southern Miss. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Baylor 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

TCU 98, Louisiana-Lafayette 65

Texas 67, California Baptist 54

Iowa St. 70, N. Illinois 52

Oklahoma 77, Oregon St. 69

Wednesday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Coll. of Charleston, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas, 8 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Villanova 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Creighton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan 79, Creighton 69

Xavier 63, Missouri 58, OT

St. John’s 74, New Hampshire 61

Butler 64, Minnesota 56

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Providence at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Missouri St. at Xavier, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

E. Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

S. Utah at BYU, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Montana St., 4:30 p.m.

Idaho at VMI, 6 p.m.

UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Longwood 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
High Point 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Longwood 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

UNC-Wilmington 81, Campbell 76, OT

Furman 91, Charleston Southern 47

Wednesday’s Games

UNC-Asheville at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

High Point at Boston College, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Radford at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Indiana 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Purdue 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Iowa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Northwestern 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan 79, Creighton 69

Indiana 91, North Alabama 65

Butler 64, Minnesota 56

Wednesday’s Games

Villanova at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Providence at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Elon at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hawaii 72, Pacific 67

Stanford 86, Long Beach St. 58

Pepperdine 94, CS Northridge 82

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at Auburn, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

UC Irvine at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

