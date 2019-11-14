NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UMBC 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Hartford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Maine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Columbia 75, Binghamton 63

Vermont 62, Boston U. 47

Albany (NY) 83, Canisius 57

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston U., 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Stony Brook at Rio Grande, 5 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Maine at Portland, 10 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Temple 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Houston 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Memphis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UConn 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 South Florida 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s 96, UConn 87

IUPUI 70, South Florida 53

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

BYU at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Memphis, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UMass 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 La Salle 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Davidson 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

VCU 84, LSU 82

Fordham 53, Fairleigh Dickinson 50

Penn 75, La Salle 59

Saint Joseph’s 96, UConn 87

George Mason 80, LIU Brooklyn 74

Saint Louis 82, E. Washington 60

Thursday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Rhode Island, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at UMass, 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Washington, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Loyola of Chicago, 2 p.m.

Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.

James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Marist at Fordham, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Boston College 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667 Duke 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Miami 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Clemson 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 NC State 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Syracuse 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 Florida St. 0 1 .000 1 1 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 70, Colgate 54

Wake Forest 98, UNC-Asheville 79

Boston College 59, High Point 33

Virginia Tech 80, SC-Upstate 57

Louisville 91, Indiana St. 62

NC State 86, FIU 77

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Virginia, 12 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at NC State, 12:05 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Miami, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 NJIT 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT 59, Cornell 58

Thursday’s Games

Southern Miss. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Samford at North Alabama, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Stetson at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Baylor 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas St. 73, Monmouth (NJ) 54

Texas Tech 103, Houston Baptist 74

Oklahoma St. 73, Coll. of Charleston 54

Friday’s Games

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas, 8 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Providence 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Creighton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Villanova 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. 76, Villanova 51

Northwestern 72, Providence 63

Marquette 65, Purdue 55

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Missouri St. at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio at Villanova, 12 p.m.

Cornell at DePaul, 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Providence, 2 p.m.

Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Butler, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Montana 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis 82, E. Washington 60

BYU 68, S. Utah 63

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Montana St., 4:30 p.m.

Idaho at VMI, 6 p.m.

UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

N. Colorado at N. Iowa, 1 p.m.

Montana at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Hampton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Longwood 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Radford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 High Point 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest 98, UNC-Asheville 79

Boston College 59, High Point 33

Virginia Tech 80, SC-Upstate 57

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Radford at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Iowa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Purdue 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. 76, Villanova 51

Wisconsin 83, McNeese St. 63

Rutgers 62, Drexel 57

Northwestern 72, Providence 63

Marquette 65, Purdue 55

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Elon at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Maryland, 12 p.m.

Chicago St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Indiana, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 60, Wyoming 53

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at Auburn, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

UC Irvine at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Rice at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

