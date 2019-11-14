NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Columbia 75, Binghamton 63
Vermont 62, Boston U. 47
Albany (NY) 83, Canisius 57
Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston U., 4 p.m.
Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
Stony Brook at Rio Grande, 5 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Maine at Portland, 10 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Saint Joseph’s 96, UConn 87
IUPUI 70, South Florida 53
Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
BYU at Houston, 9 p.m.
Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Memphis, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Jackson St. at SMU, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
VCU 84, LSU 82
Fordham 53, Fairleigh Dickinson 50
Penn 75, La Salle 59
Saint Joseph’s 96, UConn 87
George Mason 80, LIU Brooklyn 74
Saint Louis 82, E. Washington 60
Vanderbilt at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Alabama at Rhode Island, 7:30 p.m.
CCSU at UMass, 1 p.m.
Morgan St. at George Washington, 1 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Loyola of Chicago, 2 p.m.
Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.
James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Marist at Fordham, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Syracuse 70, Colgate 54
Wake Forest 98, UNC-Asheville 79
Boston College 59, High Point 33
Virginia Tech 80, SC-Upstate 57
Louisville 91, Indiana St. 62
NC State 86, FIU 77
Georgia St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Columbia at Virginia, 12 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at NC State, 12:05 p.m.
Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Miami, 2 p.m.
Belmont at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
NJIT 59, Cornell 58
Southern Miss. at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.
Samford at North Alabama, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Stetson at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Kansas St. 73, Monmouth (NJ) 54
Texas Tech 103, Houston Baptist 74
Oklahoma St. 73, Coll. of Charleston 54
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas, 8 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Texas State at Baylor, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Ohio St. 76, Villanova 51
Northwestern 72, Providence 63
Marquette 65, Purdue 55
Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Villanova, 12 p.m.
Cornell at DePaul, 1 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Providence, 2 p.m.
Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Wofford at Butler, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
___
Saint Louis 82, E. Washington 60
BYU 68, S. Utah 63
Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Montana St., 4:30 p.m.
Idaho at VMI, 6 p.m.
UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
N. Colorado at N. Iowa, 1 p.m.
Montana at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Montana St. at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Wake Forest 98, UNC-Asheville 79
Boston College 59, High Point 33
Virginia Tech 80, SC-Upstate 57
St. Francis Brooklyn at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Radford at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Campbell at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Ohio St. 76, Villanova 51
Wisconsin 83, McNeese St. 63
Rutgers 62, Drexel 57
Northwestern 72, Providence 63
Marquette 65, Purdue 55
Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
Elon at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Oakland at Maryland, 12 p.m.
Chicago St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Indiana, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Cal St.-Fullerton 60, Wyoming 53
Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Auburn, 7 p.m.
UC Davis at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.
UC Irvine at Boise St., 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Rice at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.