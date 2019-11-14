Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

November 14, 2019 12:01 am
 
5 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UMBC 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Columbia 75, Binghamton 63

Vermont 62, Boston U. 47

Albany (NY) 83, Canisius 57

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston U., 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Stony Brook at Rio Grande, 5 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Maine at Portland, 10 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Memphis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UConn 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s 96, UConn 87

IUPUI 70, South Florida 53

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

BYU at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Memphis, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UMass 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

VCU 84, LSU 82

Fordham 53, Fairleigh Dickinson 50

Penn 75, La Salle 59

Saint Joseph’s 96, UConn 87

George Mason 80, LIU Brooklyn 74

Saint Louis 82, E. Washington 60

Thursday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Rhode Island, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at UMass, 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Washington, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Loyola of Chicago, 2 p.m.

Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.

James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Marist at Fordham, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Boston College 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Duke 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Miami 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Clemson 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
NC State 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Syracuse 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Florida St. 0 1 .000 1 1 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 70, Colgate 54

Wake Forest 98, UNC-Asheville 79

Boston College 59, High Point 33

Virginia Tech 80, SC-Upstate 57

Louisville 91, Indiana St. 62

NC State 86, FIU 77

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Virginia, 12 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at NC State, 12:05 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Miami, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
NJIT 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

NJIT 59, Cornell 58

Thursday’s Games

Southern Miss. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Samford at North Alabama, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Stetson at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Baylor 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas St. 73, Monmouth (NJ) 54

Texas Tech 103, Houston Baptist 74

Oklahoma St. 73, Coll. of Charleston 54

Friday’s Games

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas, 8 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Creighton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Villanova 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. 76, Villanova 51

Northwestern 72, Providence 63

Marquette 65, Purdue 55

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Missouri St. at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio at Villanova, 12 p.m.

Cornell at DePaul, 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Providence, 2 p.m.

Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Butler, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 1 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis 82, E. Washington 60

BYU 68, S. Utah 63

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Montana St., 4:30 p.m.

Idaho at VMI, 6 p.m.

UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

N. Colorado at N. Iowa, 1 p.m.

Montana at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Longwood 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest 98, UNC-Asheville 79

Boston College 59, High Point 33

Virginia Tech 80, SC-Upstate 57

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis Brooklyn at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Radford at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Iowa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Purdue 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. 76, Villanova 51

Wisconsin 83, McNeese St. 63

Rutgers 62, Drexel 57

Northwestern 72, Providence 63

Marquette 65, Purdue 55

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Elon at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Maryland, 12 p.m.

Chicago St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Indiana, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 60, Wyoming 53

Thursday’s Games

Idaho at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at Auburn, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

UC Irvine at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Rice at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military attache from Azerbaijan visits Oklahoma National Guard

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated