NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston U., 4 p.m.
Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
Stony Brook at Rio Grande, 5 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Maine at Portland, 10 p.m.
Stony Brook at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Mass.-Lowell, 3:30 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
Cincinnati 85, Alabama A&M 53
BYU at Houston, 9 p.m.
Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Memphis, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Jackson St. at SMU, 7 p.m.
UCF at Illinois St., 2 p.m.
Florida at UConn, 3 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Richmond 93, Vanderbilt 92, OT
Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Alabama at Rhode Island, 7:30 p.m.
CCSU at UMass, 1 p.m.
Morgan St. at George Washington, 1 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Loyola of Chicago, 2 p.m.
Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.
James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Marist at Fordham, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at VCU, 12 p.m.
Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at Richmond, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Georgia St. at Duke, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Columbia at Virginia, 12 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at NC State, 12:05 p.m.
Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Miami, 2 p.m.
Belmont at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Clemson, 3 p.m.
NC Central at Louisville, 5 p.m.
Wake Forest at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
North Florida 66, Southern Miss. 63
Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.
Samford at North Alabama, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Stetson at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas, 8 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Texas State at Baylor, 9 p.m.
Yale at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Penn St. 81, Georgetown 66
Michigan St. 76, Seton Hall 73
Missouri St. at Xavier, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Villanova, 12 p.m.
Cornell at DePaul, 1 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Providence, 2 p.m.
Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Wofford at Butler, 8 p.m.
Marquette at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
UC Davis 65, Idaho 64
San Diego 71, Weber St. 56
Idaho at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Montana St., 4:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
N. Colorado at N. Iowa, 1 p.m.
Montana at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Montana St. at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Montana St., 12 p.m.
Idaho at Arkansas St., 2:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Longwood 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 77
ETSU 61, Winthrop 58
Morehead St. 77, Presbyterian 55
Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Radford at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.
Campbell at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Penn St. 81, Georgetown 66
Michigan St. 76, Seton Hall 73
Elon at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Oakland at Maryland, 12 p.m.
Chicago St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Marquette at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
UC Davis 65, Idaho 64
Long Beach St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Auburn, 7 p.m.
UC Davis at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.
UC Irvine at Boise St., 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Rice at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
VMI at UC Davis, 12 p.m.
CS Northridge at Richmond, 4 p.m.
UC Riverside at Pacific, 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
