NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UMBC 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Hartford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Maine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston U., 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Stony Brook at Rio Grande, 5 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Maine at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Mass.-Lowell, 3:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Temple 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Houston 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Tulsa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Memphis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UConn 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 South Florida 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 85, Alabama A&M 53

Friday’s Games

BYU at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Memphis, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UCF at Illinois St., 2 p.m.

Florida at UConn, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UMass 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 La Salle 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Davidson 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Richmond 93, Vanderbilt 92, OT

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Rhode Island, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at UMass, 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Washington, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Loyola of Chicago, 2 p.m.

Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.

James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Marist at Fordham, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at VCU, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Richmond, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Boston College 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667 Duke 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Miami 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Clemson 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 NC State 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Syracuse 0 1 .000 1 1 .500 Florida St. 0 1 .000 1 1 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Virginia, 12 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at NC State, 12:05 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Miami, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Clemson, 3 p.m.

NC Central at Louisville, 5 p.m.

Wake Forest at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 NJIT 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

North Florida 66, Southern Miss. 63

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Samford at North Alabama, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Stetson at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Baylor 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Kansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Friday’s Games

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas, 8 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Yale at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Providence 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Creighton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Villanova 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. 81, Georgetown 66

Michigan St. 76, Seton Hall 73

Friday’s Games

Missouri St. at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio at Villanova, 12 p.m.

Cornell at DePaul, 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Providence, 2 p.m.

Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Butler, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Marquette at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Montana 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000 Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Davis 65, Idaho 64

San Diego 71, Weber St. 56

Friday’s Games

Idaho at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Montana St., 4:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

N. Colorado at N. Iowa, 1 p.m.

Montana at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Montana St., 12 p.m.

Idaho at Arkansas St., 2:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Hampton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Longwood 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Radford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 High Point 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Longwood 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 77

ETSU 61, Winthrop 58

Morehead St. 77, Presbyterian 55

Friday’s Games

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Radford at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Iowa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Purdue 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. 81, Georgetown 66

Michigan St. 76, Seton Hall 73

Friday’s Games

Elon at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Maryland, 12 p.m.

Chicago St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Marquette at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Davis 65, Idaho 64

Long Beach St. at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at Auburn, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

UC Irvine at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Rice at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

VMI at UC Davis, 12 p.m.

CS Northridge at Richmond, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at Pacific, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

