NCAA Basketball

November 15, 2019
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UMBC 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston U., 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Stony Brook at Rio Grande, 5 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Maine at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Mass.-Lowell, 3:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Houston 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Memphis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UConn 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 85, Alabama A&M 53

Friday’s Games

BYU at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Memphis, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UCF at Illinois St., 2 p.m.

Florida at UConn, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UMass 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Richmond 93, Vanderbilt 92, OT

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Rhode Island, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at UMass, 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Washington, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Loyola of Chicago, 2 p.m.

Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.

James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Marist at Fordham, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at VCU, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Richmond, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Boston College 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Duke 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Miami 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Clemson 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
NC State 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Syracuse 0 1 .000 1 1 .500
Florida St. 0 1 .000 1 1 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Georgia St. at Duke, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Florida St., 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Virginia, 12 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at NC State, 12:05 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Miami, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Clemson, 3 p.m.

NC Central at Louisville, 5 p.m.

Wake Forest at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
NJIT 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

North Florida 66, Southern Miss. 63

Friday’s Games

Lipscomb at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Mercer, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Samford at North Alabama, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Stetson at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Baylor 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Kansas 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Friday’s Games

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas, 8 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Texas State at Baylor, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Yale at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Creighton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Villanova 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. 81, Georgetown 66

Michigan St. 76, Seton Hall 73

Friday’s Games

Missouri St. at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio at Villanova, 12 p.m.

Cornell at DePaul, 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Providence, 2 p.m.

Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Butler, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Marquette at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 0 1 .000
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Davis 65, Idaho 64

San Diego 71, Weber St. 56

Friday’s Games

Idaho at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Montana St., 4:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

N. Colorado at N. Iowa, 1 p.m.

Montana at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Montana St., 12 p.m.

Idaho at Arkansas St., 2:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Longwood 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Longwood 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 77

ETSU 61, Winthrop 58

Morehead St. 77, Presbyterian 55

Friday’s Games

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Radford at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Iowa 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Purdue 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Nebraska 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. 81, Georgetown 66

Michigan St. 76, Seton Hall 73

Friday’s Games

Elon at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Maryland, 12 p.m.

Chicago St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Marquette at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Hawaii 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Davis 65, Idaho 64

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 81, Long Beach St. 63

Friday’s Games

CS Northridge at Auburn, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at Arkansas St., 8:30 p.m.

UC Irvine at Boise St., 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Rice at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

VMI at UC Davis, 12 p.m.

CS Northridge at Richmond, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at Pacific, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

