NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UMBC 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Hartford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Maine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 80, Mass.-Lowell 78

Stony Brook 68, Texas A&M-CC 63

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston U., 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Stony Brook at Rio Grande, 5 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Maine at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Mass.-Lowell, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Hartford at Oakland, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Temple 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Tulsa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Memphis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Houston 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UConn 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 South Florida 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Friday’s Games

BYU 72, Houston 71

Saturday’s Games

Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Memphis, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UCF at Illinois St., 2 p.m.

Florida at UConn, 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

SMU at Evansville, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 UMass 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 La Salle 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Davidson 0 0 .000 0 2 .000 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Duquesne 58, Lipscomb 36

Rhode Island 93, Alabama 79

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at UMass, 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Washington, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Loyola of Chicago, 2 p.m.

Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.

James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Marist at Fordham, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at VCU, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Richmond, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Boston College 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500 Duke 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 1 .750 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Miami 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Florida St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Clemson 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 NC State 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Syracuse 0 1 .000 1 1 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Duke 74, Georgia St. 63

Notre Dame 74, Marshall 64

Florida St. 79, W. Carolina 74

West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53

North Carolina 77, Gardner-Webb 61

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Virginia, 12 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at NC State, 12:05 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Miami, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Clemson, 3 p.m.

NC Central at Louisville, 5 p.m.

Wake Forest at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 NJIT 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Duquesne 58, Lipscomb 36

Jacksonville 80, Mass.-Lowell 78

Mercer 84, Florida Gulf Coast 68

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Stetson at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Samford at North Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Stetson at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Kansas 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Friday’s Games

West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53

Texas 70, Prairie View 56

Kansas 112, Monmouth (NJ) 57

Baylor 72, Texas State 63

Sunday’s Games

Yale at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

William & Mary at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Air Force at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Marquette 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Providence 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Creighton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Villanova 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Xavier 59, Missouri St. 56

Saturday’s Games

Ohio at Villanova, 12 p.m.

Cornell at DePaul, 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Providence, 2 p.m.

Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Butler, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Marquette at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Idaho 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Montana 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Idaho 68, VMI 67

Montana St. 59, Appalachian St. 56

Sacramento St. 62, UC Riverside 49

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii 83, Portland St. 75

N. Colorado at N. Iowa, 1 p.m.

Montana at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Montana St., 12 p.m.

Idaho at Arkansas St., 2:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

N. Colorado at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Hampton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Radford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 High Point 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Friday’s Games

William & Mary 78, Hampton 65

Georgia Southern 76, Radford 73

North Carolina 77, Gardner-Webb 61

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Charleston Southern at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Akron, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

High Point at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Longwood at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Iowa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Purdue 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Nebraska 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan 70, Elon 50

Iowa 87, Oral Roberts 74

Utah 73, Minnesota 69

Nebraska 90, S. Dakota St. 73

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Maryland, 12 p.m.

Chicago St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Marquette at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Charleston Southern at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Stetson at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Auburn 116, CS Northridge 70

Arkansas St. 80, UC Davis 67

UC Irvine 69, Boise St. 60

Sacramento St. 62, UC Riverside 49

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii 83, Portland St. 75

Rice at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

VMI at UC Davis, 12 p.m.

CS Northridge at Richmond, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at Pacific, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Hawaii at Illinois, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at Colorado, 9 p.m.

