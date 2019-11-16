Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

November 16, 2019 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UMBC 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Hartford 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Binghamton 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 80, Mass.-Lowell 78

Stony Brook 68, Texas A&M-CC 63

Saturday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston U., 4 p.m.

Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

Stony Brook at Rio Grande, 5 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Maine at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Stony Brook at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Mass.-Lowell, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Hartford at Oakland, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Tulane 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Tulsa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Memphis 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Houston 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UConn 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UCF 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 2 .333

___

Friday’s Games

BYU 72, Houston 71

Saturday’s Games

Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Memphis, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. at SMU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UCF at Illinois St., 2 p.m.

Florida at UConn, 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

SMU at Evansville, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
UMass 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Fordham 0 0 .000 1 0 1.000
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Davidson 0 0 .000 0 2 .000
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Duquesne 58, Lipscomb 36

Rhode Island 93, Alabama 79

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at UMass, 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at George Washington, 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Loyola of Chicago, 2 p.m.

Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.

James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Marist at Fordham, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at VCU, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Richmond, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Boston College 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Miami 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Florida St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Clemson 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
NC State 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Syracuse 0 1 .000 1 1 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Duke 74, Georgia St. 63

Notre Dame 74, Marshall 64

Florida St. 79, W. Carolina 74

West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53

North Carolina 77, Gardner-Webb 61

Saturday’s Games

Columbia at Virginia, 12 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at NC State, 12:05 p.m.

Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Miami, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Clemson, 3 p.m.

NC Central at Louisville, 5 p.m.

Wake Forest at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
NJIT 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
North Alabama 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Duquesne 58, Lipscomb 36

Jacksonville 80, Mass.-Lowell 78

Mercer 84, Florida Gulf Coast 68

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Stetson at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Samford at North Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Stetson at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Kansas 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Friday’s Games

West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53

Texas 70, Prairie View 56

Kansas 112, Monmouth (NJ) 57

Baylor 72, Texas State 63

Sunday’s Games

Yale at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

William & Mary at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Air Force at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Marquette 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Creighton 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Villanova 0 0 .000 1 1 .500

___

Friday’s Games

Xavier 59, Missouri St. 56

Saturday’s Games

Ohio at Villanova, 12 p.m.

Cornell at DePaul, 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Providence, 2 p.m.

Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Butler, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Marquette at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Montana St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Idaho 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Montana 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Idaho 68, VMI 67

Montana St. 59, Appalachian St. 56

Sacramento St. 62, UC Riverside 49

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii 83, Portland St. 75

N. Colorado at N. Iowa, 1 p.m.

Montana at Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Montana St., 12 p.m.

Idaho at Arkansas St., 2:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

N. Colorado at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Campbell 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Radford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
High Point 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 3 .000

___

Friday’s Games

William & Mary 78, Hampton 65

Georgia Southern 76, Radford 73

North Carolina 77, Gardner-Webb 61

Saturday’s Games

Campbell at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Charleston Southern at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Akron, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

High Point at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Longwood at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Illinois 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Iowa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Purdue 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Nebraska 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan 70, Elon 50

Iowa 87, Oral Roberts 74

Utah 73, Minnesota 69

Nebraska 90, S. Dakota St. 73

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at Maryland, 12 p.m.

Chicago St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Marquette at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Charleston Southern at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Stetson at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Auburn 116, CS Northridge 70

Arkansas St. 80, UC Davis 67

UC Irvine 69, Boise St. 60

Sacramento St. 62, UC Riverside 49

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii 83, Portland St. 75

Rice at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

VMI at UC Davis, 12 p.m.

CS Northridge at Richmond, 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at Pacific, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18

Hawaii at Illinois, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at Colorado, 9 p.m.

