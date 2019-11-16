NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Jacksonville 80, Mass.-Lowell 78
Stony Brook 68, Texas A&M-CC 63
Sacred Heart at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston U., 4 p.m.
Merrimack at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
Stony Brook at Rio Grande, 5 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Maine at Portland, 10 p.m.
Stony Brook at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Mass.-Lowell, 3:30 p.m.
Hartford at Oakland, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
___
BYU 72, Houston 71
Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Memphis, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Jackson St. at SMU, 7 p.m.
UCF at Illinois St., 2 p.m.
Florida at UConn, 3 p.m.
SMU at Evansville, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
Duquesne 58, Lipscomb 36
Rhode Island 93, Alabama 79
CCSU at UMass, 1 p.m.
Morgan St. at George Washington, 1 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Loyola of Chicago, 2 p.m.
Temple at La Salle, 2 p.m.
James Madison at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Marist at Fordham, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at VCU, 12 p.m.
Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at Richmond, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Duke 74, Georgia St. 63
Notre Dame 74, Marshall 64
Florida St. 79, W. Carolina 74
West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53
North Carolina 77, Gardner-Webb 61
Columbia at Virginia, 12 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at NC State, 12:05 p.m.
Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Miami, 2 p.m.
Belmont at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Clemson, 3 p.m.
NC Central at Louisville, 5 p.m.
Wake Forest at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Duquesne 58, Lipscomb 36
Jacksonville 80, Mass.-Lowell 78
Mercer 84, Florida Gulf Coast 68
Jacksonville at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Liberty at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Stetson at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Samford at North Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
___
West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53
Texas 70, Prairie View 56
Kansas 112, Monmouth (NJ) 57
Baylor 72, Texas State 63
Yale at Oklahoma St., 2:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
N. Colorado at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Air Force at TCU, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
___
Xavier 59, Missouri St. 56
Ohio at Villanova, 12 p.m.
Cornell at DePaul, 1 p.m.
St. Peter’s at Providence, 2 p.m.
Vermont at St. John’s, 4 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Wofford at Butler, 8 p.m.
Marquette at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
Georgia St. at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
Idaho 68, VMI 67
Montana St. 59, Appalachian St. 56
Sacramento St. 62, UC Riverside 49
Hawaii 83, Portland St. 75
N. Colorado at N. Iowa, 1 p.m.
Montana at Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Montana St. at UNC-Greensboro, 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Montana St., 12 p.m.
Idaho at Arkansas St., 2:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
___
William & Mary 78, Hampton 65
Georgia Southern 76, Radford 73
North Carolina 77, Gardner-Webb 61
Campbell at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Akron, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
High Point at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Longwood at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Michigan 70, Elon 50
Iowa 87, Oral Roberts 74
Utah 73, Minnesota 69
Nebraska 90, S. Dakota St. 73
Oakland at Maryland, 12 p.m.
Chicago St. at Purdue, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Rutgers, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Marquette at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Stetson at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Auburn 116, CS Northridge 70
Arkansas St. 80, UC Davis 67
UC Irvine 69, Boise St. 60
Sacramento St. 62, UC Riverside 49
Hawaii 83, Portland St. 75
Rice at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
VMI at UC Davis, 12 p.m.
CS Northridge at Richmond, 4 p.m.
UC Riverside at Pacific, 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8 p.m.
Hawaii at Illinois, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at Colorado, 9 p.m.
