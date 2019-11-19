NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Oakland 60, Hartford 50
UMBC at LSU, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Maine at Washington, 11 p.m.
Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
SMU 59, Evansville 57
Gardner-Webb at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Houston at Rice, 8 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.
Wofford at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at UConn, 9:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Nebraska-Omaha at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Nevada at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Rider at UMass, 7 p.m.
High Point at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Florida at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at Indiana St., 6:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Pittsburgh 63, Monmouth (NJ) 50
Notre Dame 63, Presbyterian 53
Alcorn St. at NC State, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7 p.m.
E. Washington at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina, 8:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Miami, 11:30 a.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m.
Duke at California, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Ohio St. 86, Stetson 51
Navy at Liberty, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Belmont at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
FAU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Iowa, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
___
Oklahoma 75, William & Mary 70
West Virginia 69, N. Colorado 61
TCU 65, Air Force 54
ETSU at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Ohio at Baylor, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Texas, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
UC Irvine at TCU, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
___
Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.
Columbia at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Villanova at Middle Tennessee, 11:30 a.m.
Georgetown at Texas, 7 p.m.
Xavier at Towson, 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
___
West Virginia 69, N. Colorado 61
UCLA 76, S. Utah 61
Montana St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 8:35 p.m.
Portland at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Michigan St. 94, Charleston Southern 46
Akron 76, SC-Upstate 45
Notre Dame 63, Presbyterian 53
Belmont 90, High Point 51
N. Illinois 65, Longwood 48
Gardner-Webb at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Radford at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Louisville, 7 p.m.
High Point at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Michigan St. 94, Charleston Southern 46
Illinois 66, Hawaii 53
Ohio St. 86, Stetson 51
Bucknell at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Radford at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Fairfield at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.
Princeton at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Illinois, 9 p.m.
North Florida at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Illinois 66, Hawaii 53
Colorado 69, UC Irvine 53
Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 8:35 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at TCU, 8 p.m.
