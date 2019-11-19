Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

November 19, 2019 3:01 am
 
4 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Oakland 60, Hartford 50

Tuesday’s Games

UMBC at LSU, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Vermont at Virginia, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Maine at Washington, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UConn 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UCF 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Houston 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

SMU 59, Evansville 57

Tuesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Houston at Rice, 8 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.

Wofford at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at UConn, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UMass 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Fordham 0 0 .000 2 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Davidson 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Nebraska-Omaha at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Rider at UMass, 7 p.m.

High Point at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Indiana St., 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Boston College 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Duke 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
Miami 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Clemson 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
NC State 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Syracuse 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Florida St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 2 2 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 63, Monmouth (NJ) 50

Notre Dame 63, Presbyterian 53

Tuesday’s Games

Alcorn St. at NC State, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Missouri St. at Miami, 11:30 a.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m.

Duke at California, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Ohio St. 86, Stetson 51

Tuesday’s Games

Navy at Liberty, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

W. Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Iowa, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Kansas 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma 75, William & Mary 70

West Virginia 69, N. Colorado 61

TCU 65, Air Force 54

Tuesday’s Games

ETSU at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ohio at Baylor, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Texas, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at TCU, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Georgetown 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Creighton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Marquette 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Villanova 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Columbia at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Villanova at Middle Tennessee, 11:30 a.m.

Georgetown at Texas, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Towson, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Montana 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Monday’s Games

West Virginia 69, N. Colorado 61

UCLA 76, S. Utah 61

Tuesday’s Games

Montana St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

E. Washington at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 8:35 p.m.

Portland at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Michigan St. 94, Charleston Southern 46

Akron 76, SC-Upstate 45

Notre Dame 63, Presbyterian 53

Belmont 90, High Point 51

N. Illinois 65, Longwood 48

Tuesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Radford at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Louisville, 7 p.m.

High Point at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Illinois 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Iowa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Purdue 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
Nebraska 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Michigan St. 94, Charleston Southern 46

Illinois 66, Hawaii 53

Ohio St. 86, Stetson 51

Tuesday’s Games

Bucknell at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Radford at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Fairfield at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Princeton at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Illinois 66, Hawaii 53

Colorado 69, UC Irvine 53

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 8:35 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine at TCU, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal