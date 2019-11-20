NCAA Basketball

Listen Live Sports

All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

LSU 77, UMBC 50

New Hampshire 77, CCSU 63

Virginia 61, Vermont 55

Maine at Washington, 11 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

E. Michigan at UMBC, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Memphis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Houston 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UConn 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UCF 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. 74, Gardner-Webb 52

Houston 97, Rice 89

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.

Wofford at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at UConn, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Illinois St. at Cincinnati, 5:45 p.m.

Evansville at East Carolina, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Temple at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
UMass 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Fordham 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton 93, Nebraska-Omaha 68

George Mason 65, Loyola (Md.) 61

Davidson 91, Nevada 71

Rhode Island 70, Nicholls 65

Wednesday’s Games

Rider at UMass, 7 p.m.

High Point at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Indiana St., 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fordham at Nevada, 3:15 p.m.

Rhode Island at North Texas, 4:30 p.m.

UMKC at George Washington, 5 p.m.

Duquesne at Air Force, 6:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000
Boston College 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600
Duke 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
NC State 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
Miami 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Clemson 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Syracuse 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Florida St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 2 2 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

NC State 87, Alcorn St. 64

Virginia 61, Vermont 55

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Missouri St. at Miami, 11:30 a.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m.

Duke at California, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest at Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 55, Navy 48

S. Dakota St. 78, North Alabama 73

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

W. Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Liberty at Morgan St., 11 a.m.

Stetson at Iona, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Navy, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Monmouth (NJ), 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Kansas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Baylor 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas 75, ETSU 63

Kansas St. 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 51

Iowa St. 73, Southern Miss. 45

Thursday’s Games

Ohio at Baylor, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Texas, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston U. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Georgetown 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Creighton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Marquette 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Villanova 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

Providence 93, Merrimack 56

Wednesday’s Games

Columbia at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Villanova at Middle Tennessee, 11:30 a.m.

Georgetown at Texas, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Towson, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Morehead St. at Butler, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 1 1 .500
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Idaho 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Montana 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Weber St. 0 0 .000 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Canyon 69, Montana St. 56

Wednesday’s Games

E. Washington at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 8:35 p.m.

Portland at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Hampton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
High Point 0 0 .000 0 4 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. 74, Gardner-Webb 52

Radford 67, Northwestern 56

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Louisville, 7 p.m.

High Point at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Presbyterian, 5 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Radford at Bradley, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Illinois 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Iowa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
Purdue 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Nebraska 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Penn St. 98, Bucknell 70

Radford 67, Northwestern 56

Maryland 74, Fairfield 55

Wednesday’s Games

Princeton at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 8:35 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly at Creighton, 9 p.m.

