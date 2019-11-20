NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 UMBC 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Hartford 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Binghamton 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Maine 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

LSU 77, UMBC 50

New Hampshire 77, CCSU 63

Virginia 61, Vermont 55

Washington 72, Maine 53

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

E. Michigan at UMBC, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Temple 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Memphis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Houston 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UConn 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UCF 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 South Florida 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 East Carolina 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. 74, Gardner-Webb 52

Houston 97, Rice 89

Wednesday’s Games

SE Louisiana at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

UALR at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Tulane, 1:30 p.m.

Wofford at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at UConn, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Illinois St. at Cincinnati, 5:45 p.m.

Evansville at East Carolina, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Temple at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT George Mason 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 UMass 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Duquesne 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Dayton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Fordham 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Davidson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 La Salle 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton 93, Nebraska-Omaha 68

George Mason 65, Loyola (Md.) 61

Davidson 91, Nevada 71

Rhode Island 70, Nicholls 65

Wednesday’s Games

Rider at UMass, 7 p.m.

High Point at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Indiana St., 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fordham at Nevada, 3:15 p.m.

Rhode Island at North Texas, 4:30 p.m.

UMKC at George Washington, 5 p.m.

Duquesne at Air Force, 6:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 3 0 1.000 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 0 1.000 Boston College 1 0 1.000 3 1 .750 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 3 2 .600 Duke 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 4 1 .800 NC State 0 1 .000 4 1 .800 Miami 0 1 .000 3 1 .750 Clemson 0 1 .000 3 1 .750 Syracuse 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Florida St. 0 1 .000 2 1 .667 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 2 2 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

NC State 87, Alcorn St. 64

Virginia 61, Vermont 55

Wednesday’s Games

Chattanooga at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Missouri St. at Miami, 11:30 a.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m.

Duke at California, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wake Forest at Davidson, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 3 .000 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Liberty 55, Navy 48

S. Dakota St. 78, North Alabama 73

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

W. Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Liberty at Morgan St., 11 a.m.

Stetson at Iona, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Navy, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Monmouth (NJ), 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Kansas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Baylor 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas 75, ETSU 63

Kansas St. 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 51

Iowa St. 73, Southern Miss. 45

Thursday’s Games

Ohio at Baylor, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Texas, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

UC Irvine at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston U. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Providence 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Georgetown 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 St. John’s 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Creighton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Marquette 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Villanova 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

Providence 93, Merrimack 56

Wednesday’s Games

Columbia at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Villanova at Middle Tennessee, 11:30 a.m.

Georgetown at Texas, 7 p.m.

Xavier at Towson, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Morehead St. at Butler, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Creighton, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 1 1 .500 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Idaho 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Montana 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Canyon 69, Montana St. 56

Wednesday’s Games

E. Washington at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 8:35 p.m.

Portland at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Idaho St. at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Montana at Washington, 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Hampton 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Radford 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 High Point 0 0 .000 0 4 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. 74, Gardner-Webb 52

Radford 67, Northwestern 56

Wednesday’s Games

SC-Upstate at Louisville, 7 p.m.

High Point at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Presbyterian, 5 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Radford at Bradley, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Ohio St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Illinois 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Rutgers 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Iowa 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 Purdue 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Nebraska 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Northwestern 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Minnesota 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Penn St. 98, Bucknell 70

Radford 67, Northwestern 56

Maryland 74, Fairfield 55

Wednesday’s Games

Princeton at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

North Florida at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

George Mason at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 8:35 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine at TCU, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cal Poly at Creighton, 9 p.m.

