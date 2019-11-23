Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

November 23, 2019 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Maine 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Friday’s Games

E. Michigan 62, UMBC 45

Quinnipiac 86, Albany (NY) 69

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Wagner, 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Army at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Vermont at CCSU, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Hartford, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Nicholls, 9 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Tulane 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Memphis 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UCF 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
UConn 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Houston 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Friday’s Games

Tulane 86, Middle Tennessee 74

Cincinnati 66, Illinois St. 65

East Carolina 85, Evansville 68

Oregon 78, Houston 66

Xavier 75, UConn 74, 2OT

Temple 70, Southern Cal 61

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at UCF, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

UMKC at East Carolina, 8 p.m.

SMU at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at UConn, 1 p.m.

Tulane at Utah, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Loyola of Chicago at South Florida, 1:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
UMass 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Fordham 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
George Washington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Missouri St. 71, Saint Joseph’s 69

Nevada 74, Fordham 60

Rhode Island 60, North Texas 47

UMKC 74, George Washington 68

Duquesne 69, Air Force 63

Richmond 87, McNeese St. 57

Maryland 86, George Mason 63

Wake Forest 82, Davidson 70

Saturday’s Games

Virginia at UMass, 12 p.m.

George Washington at Evansville, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Canisius, 2:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Fordham, 3 p.m.

Belmont at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at VCU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

LSU at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Towson, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Loyola Marymount, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Georgia at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.

George Mason at Old Dominion, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Clemson 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
NC State 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
Syracuse 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Florida St. 0 1 .000 3 1 .750
Miami 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 3 2 .600

___

Friday’s Games

Florida 78, Miami 58

Duke 81, Georgetown 73

Wake Forest 82, Davidson 70

Saturday’s Games

Virginia at UMass, 12 p.m.

Bucknell at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

DePaul at Boston College, 12 p.m.

UALR at NC State, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at UConn, 1 p.m.

Akron at Louisville, 6 p.m.

TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Stetson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty 89, Morgan St. 48

Iona 60, Stetson 55

Lipscomb 65, Navy 61

Louisiana Tech 82, North Alabama 61

Monmouth (NJ) 71, Kennesaw St. 40

Saturday’s Games

NJIT at Brown, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at Rice, 5 p.m.

Iona at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at VCU, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Monmouth (NJ), 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at Creighton, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Baylor 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Kansas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

___

Friday’s Games

Baylor 77, Coastal Carolina 65

Texas 62, California 45

West Virginia 69, Boston U. 44

Oklahoma St. 70, W. Michigan 63

Sunday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Baylor, 5 p.m.

TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
DePaul 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Providence 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
St. John’s 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Creighton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Marquette 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Friday’s Games

Villanova 83, Mississippi St. 76

Butler 68, Morehead St. 50

Duke 81, Georgetown 73

Creighton 86, Cal Poly 70

Xavier 75, UConn 74, 2OT

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

DePaul at Boston College, 12 p.m.

Robert Morris at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Arizona St. at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Penn at Providence, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at Creighton, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Baylor, 5 p.m.

Florida at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Butler at Missouri, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Idaho 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Montana 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Santa Clara 78, Idaho St. 65

Washington 73, Montana 56

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at S. Utah, 11:30 a.m.

E. Washington at High Point, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Wright St. at Weber St., 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
High Point 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart 83, Presbyterian 57

South Carolina 74, Gardner-Webb 69

Bradley 70, Radford 61

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at S. Utah, 11:30 a.m.

Youngstown St. at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

E. Washington at High Point, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Presbyterian, 6:30 p.m.

Hampton at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Illinois 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Rutgers 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Iowa 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Purdue 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Nebraska 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Minnesota 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 86, George Mason 63

Michigan 111, Houston Baptist 68

Ohio St. 85, Purdue Fort Wayne 46

Northwestern 70, Norfolk St. 59

Nebraska 93, Southern U. 86, OT

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Hampton at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Kent St. at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 3 .250
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Creighton 86, Cal Poly 70

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at Portland, 4 p.m.

Denver at UC Riverside, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Irvine at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Hofstra at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

CS Northridge at Colgate, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

CS Northridge at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

