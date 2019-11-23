NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Hartford 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UMBC 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Binghamton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Maine 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Friday’s Games

E. Michigan 62, UMBC 45

Quinnipiac 86, Albany (NY) 69

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Wagner, 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.

Army at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Vermont at CCSU, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Hartford, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Nicholls, 9 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT SMU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Temple 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Tulane 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Memphis 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UCF 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 UConn 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Houston 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Friday’s Games

Tulane 86, Middle Tennessee 74

Cincinnati 66, Illinois St. 65

East Carolina 85, Evansville 68

Oregon 78, Houston 66

Xavier 75, UConn 74, 2OT

Temple 70, Southern Cal 61

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi at Memphis, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at UCF, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 3 p.m.

UMKC at East Carolina, 8 p.m.

SMU at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at UConn, 1 p.m.

Tulane at Utah, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Loyola of Chicago at South Florida, 1:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 UMass 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Dayton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Fordham 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Davidson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 La Salle 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 George Washington 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Missouri St. 71, Saint Joseph’s 69

Nevada 74, Fordham 60

Rhode Island 60, North Texas 47

UMKC 74, George Washington 68

Duquesne 69, Air Force 63

Richmond 87, McNeese St. 57

Maryland 86, George Mason 63

Wake Forest 82, Davidson 70

Saturday’s Games

Virginia at UMass, 12 p.m.

George Washington at Evansville, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Canisius, 2:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Fordham, 3 p.m.

Belmont at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at VCU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

LSU at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Towson, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Loyola Marymount, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Georgia at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.

George Mason at Old Dominion, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000 Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 1 .800 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667 Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 Clemson 0 1 .000 4 1 .800 NC State 0 1 .000 4 1 .800 Syracuse 0 1 .000 3 1 .750 Florida St. 0 1 .000 3 1 .750 Miami 0 1 .000 4 2 .667 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 3 2 .600

___

Friday’s Games

Florida 78, Miami 58

Duke 81, Georgetown 73

Wake Forest 82, Davidson 70

Saturday’s Games

Virginia at UMass, 12 p.m.

Bucknell at Syracuse, 12 p.m.

DePaul at Boston College, 12 p.m.

UALR at NC State, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at UConn, 1 p.m.

Akron at Louisville, 6 p.m.

TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Stetson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 4 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Liberty 89, Morgan St. 48

Iona 60, Stetson 55

Lipscomb 65, Navy 61

Louisiana Tech 82, North Alabama 61

Monmouth (NJ) 71, Kennesaw St. 40

Saturday’s Games

NJIT at Brown, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at Rice, 5 p.m.

Iona at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at VCU, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Monmouth (NJ), 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at Creighton, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Baylor 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Kansas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

___

Friday’s Games

Baylor 77, Coastal Carolina 65

Texas 62, California 45

West Virginia 69, Boston U. 44

Oklahoma St. 70, W. Michigan 63

Sunday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Baylor, 5 p.m.

TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Xavier 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 DePaul 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Providence 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 St. John’s 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Villanova 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Creighton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Marquette 0 0 .000 2 1 .667

___

Friday’s Games

Villanova 83, Mississippi St. 76

Butler 68, Morehead St. 50

Duke 81, Georgetown 73

Creighton 86, Cal Poly 70

Xavier 75, UConn 74, 2OT

Saturday’s Games

Florida A&M at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

DePaul at Boston College, 12 p.m.

Robert Morris at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Arizona St. at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Penn at Providence, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at Creighton, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Baylor, 5 p.m.

Florida at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Butler at Missouri, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 E. Washington 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 S. Utah 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Idaho 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Portland St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Montana 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Friday’s Games

Santa Clara 78, Idaho St. 65

Washington 73, Montana 56

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at S. Utah, 11:30 a.m.

E. Washington at High Point, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Wright St. at Weber St., 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Radford 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 High Point 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Sacred Heart 83, Presbyterian 57

South Carolina 74, Gardner-Webb 69

Bradley 70, Radford 61

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern at S. Utah, 11:30 a.m.

Youngstown St. at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.

E. Washington at High Point, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Presbyterian, 6:30 p.m.

Hampton at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Illinois 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Rutgers 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Iowa 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Purdue 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Nebraska 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Minnesota 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 86, George Mason 63

Michigan 111, Houston Baptist 68

Ohio St. 85, Purdue Fort Wayne 46

Northwestern 70, Norfolk St. 59

Nebraska 93, Southern U. 86, OT

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Hampton at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Kent St. at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 1 3 .250 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Creighton 86, Cal Poly 70

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at Portland, 4 p.m.

Denver at UC Riverside, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Irvine at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Hofstra at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

CS Northridge at Colgate, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

CS Northridge at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

