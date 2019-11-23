NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
E. Michigan 62, UMBC 45
Quinnipiac 86, Albany (NY) 69
New Hampshire at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Wagner, 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Army at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Vermont at CCSU, 7:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Hartford, 2 p.m.
UMBC at Nicholls, 9 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Tulane 86, Middle Tennessee 74
Cincinnati 66, Illinois St. 65
East Carolina 85, Evansville 68
Oregon 78, Houston 66
Xavier 75, UConn 74, 2OT
Temple 70, Southern Cal 61
Mississippi at Memphis, 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at UCF, 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Wichita St., 3 p.m.
UMKC at East Carolina, 8 p.m.
SMU at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Miami at UConn, 1 p.m.
Tulane at Utah, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at South Florida, 1:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Missouri St. 71, Saint Joseph’s 69
Nevada 74, Fordham 60
Rhode Island 60, North Texas 47
UMKC 74, George Washington 68
Duquesne 69, Air Force 63
Richmond 87, McNeese St. 57
Maryland 86, George Mason 63
Wake Forest 82, Davidson 70
Virginia at UMass, 12 p.m.
George Washington at Evansville, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Canisius, 2:30 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Fordham, 3 p.m.
Belmont at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at VCU, 7 p.m.
LSU at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Towson, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at Loyola Marymount, 6:30 p.m.
Georgia at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.
George Mason at Old Dominion, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
___
Florida 78, Miami 58
Duke 81, Georgetown 73
Wake Forest 82, Davidson 70
Virginia at UMass, 12 p.m.
Bucknell at Syracuse, 12 p.m.
DePaul at Boston College, 12 p.m.
UALR at NC State, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Miami at UConn, 1 p.m.
Akron at Louisville, 6 p.m.
TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Florida St., 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
___
Liberty 89, Morgan St. 48
Iona 60, Stetson 55
Lipscomb 65, Navy 61
Louisiana Tech 82, North Alabama 61
Monmouth (NJ) 71, Kennesaw St. 40
NJIT at Brown, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty at Rice, 5 p.m.
Iona at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at VCU, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Monmouth (NJ), 8:30 p.m.
North Florida at Creighton, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Stetson, 2 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
___
Baylor 77, Coastal Carolina 65
Texas 62, California 45
West Virginia 69, Boston U. 44
Oklahoma St. 70, W. Michigan 63
LIU Brooklyn at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Baylor, 5 p.m.
TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
___
Villanova 83, Mississippi St. 76
Butler 68, Morehead St. 50
Duke 81, Georgetown 73
Creighton 86, Cal Poly 70
Xavier 75, UConn 74, 2OT
Florida A&M at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
DePaul at Boston College, 12 p.m.
Robert Morris at Marquette, 2 p.m.
Arizona St. at St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.
Penn at Providence, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Creighton, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Baylor, 5 p.m.
Florida at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
Butler at Missouri, 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Santa Clara 78, Idaho St. 65
Washington 73, Montana 56
Charleston Southern at S. Utah, 11:30 a.m.
E. Washington at High Point, 2 p.m.
Portland St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Wright St. at Weber St., 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at Montana, 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Sacred Heart 83, Presbyterian 57
South Carolina 74, Gardner-Webb 69
Bradley 70, Radford 61
Charleston Southern at S. Utah, 11:30 a.m.
Youngstown St. at SC-Upstate, 2 p.m.
E. Washington at High Point, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Presbyterian, 6:30 p.m.
Hampton at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Maryland 86, George Mason 63
Michigan 111, Houston Baptist 68
Ohio St. 85, Purdue Fort Wayne 46
Northwestern 70, Norfolk St. 59
Nebraska 93, Southern U. 86, OT
Yale at Penn St., 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Hampton at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Kent St. at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Washington St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Bradley at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Creighton 86, Cal Poly 70
UC Davis at Portland, 4 p.m.
Denver at UC Riverside, 6 p.m.
UC Irvine at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Hofstra at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
CS Northridge at Colgate, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.