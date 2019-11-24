NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Hartford 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UMBC 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Maine 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 78, New Hampshire 71

Stony Brook 87, Wagner 84, OT

Albany (NY) 72, Sacred Heart 65

Binghamton 88, Army 73

Vermont 81, CCSU 49

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Rider at Vermont, 8:30 p.m.

UMBC at Nicholls, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Bryant at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT SMU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Temple 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Memphis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Tulane 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UCF 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UConn 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Houston 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 87, Mississippi 86

UCF 72, Coll. of Charleston 71

Wichita St. 68, Oral Roberts 59

UMKC 74, East Carolina 68

SMU 72, UNLV 68

Sunday’s Games

Tulane at Utah, 10:30 a.m.

Miami at UConn, 1 p.m.

Rice at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Loyola of Chicago at South Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Dayton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 UMass 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 George Mason 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Fordham 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Davidson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 George Washington 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 La Salle 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 58, UMass 46

George Washington 78, Evansville 70

Canisius 61, St. Bonaventure 57

Fordham 70, Grand Canyon 58

Saint Louis 60, Belmont 55

VCU 78, Florida Gulf Coast 48

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at George Washington, 2 p.m.

LSU at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.

UMass at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Towson, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Loyola Marymount, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Georgia at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.

Fordham at W. Kentucky, 3:15 p.m.

George Mason at Old Dominion, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Mercer at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000 Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667 Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 NC State 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 1 .800 Florida St. 0 1 .000 4 1 .800 Clemson 0 1 .000 4 1 .800 Miami 0 1 .000 4 2 .667 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 3 2 .600

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 58, UMass 46

Syracuse 97, Bucknell 46

DePaul 72, Boston College 67

NC State 74, UALR 58

Florida St. 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

Sunday’s Games

Virginia at Arizona St., 1 p.m.

Miami at UConn, 1 p.m.

Akron at Louisville, 6 p.m.

TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Fairleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Duke, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Stetson 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown 79, NJIT 63

Liberty 71, Rice 59

Iona 75, Kennesaw St. 52

VCU 78, Florida Gulf Coast 48

Stetson 63, Monmouth (NJ) 55

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at Creighton, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Liberty at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Baylor 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Kansas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

___

Sunday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Baylor, 5 p.m.

TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

N. Iowa at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Villanova 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Creighton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Marquette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 St. John’s 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall 87, Florida A&M 51

DePaul 72, Boston College 67

Marquette 66, Robert Morris 62

Arizona St. 80, St. John’s 67

Penn 81, Providence 75

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at Creighton, 2 p.m.

UMass at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Baylor, 5 p.m.

Florida at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Butler at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Montana 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 80, Charleston Southern 45

E. Washington 90, High Point 74

Portland St. 91, San Jose St. 76

Sacramento St. 77, Pepperdine 72

Sunday’s Games

S. Utah at ETSU, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Wright St. at Weber St., 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at Montana, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Boston U. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Portland St., 3 p.m.

Belmont at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Radford 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 High Point 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 80, Charleston Southern 45

Youngstown St. 66, SC-Upstate 61

E. Washington 90, High Point 74

Quinnipiac 73, Presbyterian 64

Illinois 120, Hampton 71

Sunday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Delaware St., 11:30 a.m.

Albany (NY) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 12:30 p.m.

Hampton at San Francisco, 3 p.m.

Radford at Monmouth (NJ), 7:30 p.m.

Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Illinois 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Rutgers 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Iowa 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Nebraska 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Minnesota 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 58, Yale 56

Purdue 81, Jacksonville St. 49

Illinois 120, Hampton 71

Sunday’s Games

Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Kent St. at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 4 .200 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland 72, UC Davis 62

UC Riverside 73, Denver 49

Sunday’s Games

UC Irvine at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.

CS Northridge at Colgate, 5 p.m.

Hofstra at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

CS Northridge at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Louisiana-Lafayette at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at California, 10 p.m.

Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

