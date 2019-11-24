Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

November 24, 2019 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Maine 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 78, New Hampshire 71

Stony Brook 87, Wagner 84, OT

Albany (NY) 72, Sacred Heart 65

Binghamton 88, Army 73

Vermont 81, CCSU 49

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Rider at Vermont, 8:30 p.m.

UMBC at Nicholls, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Bryant at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Tulane 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UCF 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Houston 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 4 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 87, Mississippi 86

UCF 72, Coll. of Charleston 71

Wichita St. 68, Oral Roberts 59

UMKC 74, East Carolina 68

SMU 72, UNLV 68

Sunday’s Games

Tulane at Utah, 10:30 a.m.

Miami at UConn, 1 p.m.

Rice at East Carolina, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Loyola of Chicago at South Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UMass 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Fordham 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
George Washington 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 58, UMass 46

George Washington 78, Evansville 70

Canisius 61, St. Bonaventure 57

Fordham 70, Grand Canyon 58

Saint Louis 60, Belmont 55

VCU 78, Florida Gulf Coast 48

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at George Washington, 2 p.m.

LSU at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.

UMass at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Towson, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Loyola Marymount, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Georgia at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.

Fordham at W. Kentucky, 3:15 p.m.

George Mason at Old Dominion, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Mercer at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
NC State 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
Florida St. 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
Clemson 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
Miami 0 1 .000 4 2 .667
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 3 2 .600

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 58, UMass 46

Syracuse 97, Bucknell 46

DePaul 72, Boston College 67

NC State 74, UALR 58

Florida St. 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 65

Sunday’s Games

Virginia at Arizona St., 1 p.m.

Miami at UConn, 1 p.m.

Akron at Louisville, 6 p.m.

TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Fairleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Duke, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Stetson 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown 79, NJIT 63

Liberty 71, Rice 59

Iona 75, Kennesaw St. 52

VCU 78, Florida Gulf Coast 48

Stetson 63, Monmouth (NJ) 55

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at Creighton, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Liberty at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Baylor 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Kansas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

___

Sunday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Baylor, 5 p.m.

TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

N. Iowa at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Creighton 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Marquette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
St. John’s 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Saturday’s Games

Seton Hall 87, Florida A&M 51

DePaul 72, Boston College 67

Marquette 66, Robert Morris 62

Arizona St. 80, St. John’s 67

Penn 81, Providence 75

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at Creighton, 2 p.m.

UMass at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Baylor, 5 p.m.

Florida at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Butler at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Montana 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 80, Charleston Southern 45

E. Washington 90, High Point 74

Portland St. 91, San Jose St. 76

Sacramento St. 77, Pepperdine 72

Sunday’s Games

S. Utah at ETSU, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Wright St. at Weber St., 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at Montana, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Boston U. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Portland St., 3 p.m.

Belmont at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 80, Charleston Southern 45

Youngstown St. 66, SC-Upstate 61

E. Washington 90, High Point 74

Quinnipiac 73, Presbyterian 64

Illinois 120, Hampton 71

Sunday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Delaware St., 11:30 a.m.

Albany (NY) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 12:30 p.m.

Hampton at San Francisco, 3 p.m.

Radford at Monmouth (NJ), 7:30 p.m.

Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Rutgers 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Iowa 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Nebraska 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Minnesota 0 0 .000 2 3 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 58, Yale 56

Purdue 81, Jacksonville St. 49

Illinois 120, Hampton 71

Sunday’s Games

Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Kent St. at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 4 .200
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland 72, UC Davis 62

UC Riverside 73, Denver 49

Sunday’s Games

UC Irvine at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.

CS Northridge at Colgate, 5 p.m.

Hofstra at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

CS Northridge at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Louisiana-Lafayette at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at California, 10 p.m.

Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

