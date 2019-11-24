NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
James Madison 78, New Hampshire 71
Stony Brook 87, Wagner 84, OT
Albany (NY) 72, Sacred Heart 65
Binghamton 88, Army 73
Vermont 81, CCSU 49
Albany (NY) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Rider at Vermont, 8:30 p.m.
UMBC at Nicholls, 9 p.m.
Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Bryant at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
___
Memphis 87, Mississippi 86
UCF 72, Coll. of Charleston 71
Wichita St. 68, Oral Roberts 59
UMKC 74, East Carolina 68
SMU 72, UNLV 68
Tulane at Utah, 10:30 a.m.
Miami at UConn, 1 p.m.
Rice at East Carolina, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at South Florida, 1:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Houston, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Virginia 58, UMass 46
George Washington 78, Evansville 70
Canisius 61, St. Bonaventure 57
Fordham 70, Grand Canyon 58
Saint Louis 60, Belmont 55
VCU 78, Florida Gulf Coast 48
Milwaukee at George Washington, 2 p.m.
LSU at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.
UMass at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Towson, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at Loyola Marymount, 6:30 p.m.
Georgia at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.
Fordham at W. Kentucky, 3:15 p.m.
George Mason at Old Dominion, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.
Mercer at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
___
Virginia 58, UMass 46
Syracuse 97, Bucknell 46
DePaul 72, Boston College 67
NC State 74, UALR 58
Florida St. 80, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
Virginia at Arizona St., 1 p.m.
Miami at UConn, 1 p.m.
Akron at Louisville, 6 p.m.
TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Duke, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Brown 79, NJIT 63
Liberty 71, Rice 59
Iona 75, Kennesaw St. 52
VCU 78, Florida Gulf Coast 48
Stetson 63, Monmouth (NJ) 55
North Florida at Creighton, 2 p.m.
W. Carolina at Stetson, 2 p.m.
Liberty at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
___
LIU Brooklyn at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Villanova at Baylor, 5 p.m.
TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
Seton Hall 87, Florida A&M 51
DePaul 72, Boston College 67
Marquette 66, Robert Morris 62
Arizona St. 80, St. John’s 67
Penn 81, Providence 75
North Florida at Creighton, 2 p.m.
UMass at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at Baylor, 5 p.m.
Florida at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
Butler at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
S. Utah 80, Charleston Southern 45
E. Washington 90, High Point 74
Portland St. 91, San Jose St. 76
Sacramento St. 77, Pepperdine 72
S. Utah at ETSU, 2 p.m.
Wright St. at Weber St., 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at Montana, 9 p.m.
Boston U. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Portland St., 3 p.m.
Belmont at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
S. Utah 80, Charleston Southern 45
Youngstown St. 66, SC-Upstate 61
E. Washington 90, High Point 74
Quinnipiac 73, Presbyterian 64
Illinois 120, Hampton 71
Charleston Southern at Delaware St., 11:30 a.m.
Albany (NY) at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 12:30 p.m.
Hampton at San Francisco, 3 p.m.
Radford at Monmouth (NJ), 7:30 p.m.
Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
___
Penn St. 58, Yale 56
Purdue 81, Jacksonville St. 49
Illinois 120, Hampton 71
Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Kent St. at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Washington St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Bradley at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Portland 72, UC Davis 62
UC Riverside 73, Denver 49
UC Irvine at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Iowa, 5 p.m.
CS Northridge at Colgate, 5 p.m.
Hofstra at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at California, 10 p.m.
Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
