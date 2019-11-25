NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Albany (NY) 65, Presbyterian 60
Merrimack 62, Hartford 58
Rider 72, Vermont 67
Nicholls 82, UMBC 72
Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Bryant at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Delaware, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Tulane 65, Utah 61
UConn 80, Miami 55
Rice 77, East Carolina 69
Bowling Green 91, Cincinnati 84, OT
Loyola of Chicago at South Florida, 1:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Cincinnati, 5:45 p.m.
South Carolina at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Houston, 8 p.m.
SC State at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
George Washington 66, Milwaukee 63
LSU 96, Rhode Island 83
St. John’s 78, UMass 63
Towson 76, Saint Joseph’s 64
Duquesne 71, Loyola Marymount 50
Georgia at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.
Fordham at W. Kentucky, 3:15 p.m.
George Mason at Old Dominion, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Alabama St. at VCU, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.
Mercer at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Virginia 48, Arizona St. 45
UConn 80, Miami 55
Louisville 82, Akron 76
TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Duke, 9 p.m.
Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Alabama at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Creighton 76, North Florida 67
W. Carolina 70, Stetson 64
Liberty 62, UMKC 49
Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
MVSU at North Alabama, 2:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
___
Texas Tech 96, LIU Brooklyn 66
Baylor 87, Villanova 78
TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
Creighton 76, North Florida 67
St. John’s 78, UMass 63
Baylor 87, Villanova 78
Florida 70, Xavier 65
Butler at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Seton Hall at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
ETSU 70, S. Utah 58
Wright St. at Weber St., 5 p.m.
Texas Southern at Montana, 9 p.m.
Boston U. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Portland St., 3 p.m.
Belmont at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Charleston Southern 71, Delaware St. 61
Albany (NY) 65, Presbyterian 60
Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.
UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 12:30 p.m.
Hampton at San Francisco, 3 p.m.
Radford at Monmouth (NJ), 7:30 p.m.
Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
___
Iowa 85, Cal Poly 59
Minnesota 79, North Dakota 56
Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Kent St. at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Washington St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Bradley at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.
Mississippi at Penn St., 5 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Detroit 86, UC Irvine 74
Iowa 85, Cal Poly 59
Colgate 64, CS Northridge 56
Hofstra 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 57
Arizona 104, Long Beach St. 67
New Orleans at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at California, 10 p.m.
Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
SE Missouri at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.
Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
