The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

November 25, 2019 12:01 am
 
4 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) 65, Presbyterian 60

Merrimack 62, Hartford 58

Rider 72, Vermont 67

Nicholls 82, UMBC 72

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Bryant at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Delaware, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UCF 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
UConn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Houston 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

Tulane 65, Utah 61

UConn 80, Miami 55

Rice 77, East Carolina 69

Bowling Green 91, Cincinnati 84, OT

Monday, Nov. 25

Loyola of Chicago at South Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Cincinnati, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

SC State at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
George Mason 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Fordham 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UMass 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
La Salle 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

George Washington 66, Milwaukee 63

LSU 96, Rhode Island 83

St. John’s 78, UMass 63

Towson 76, Saint Joseph’s 64

Duquesne 71, Loyola Marymount 50

Monday, Nov. 25

Georgia at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.

Fordham at W. Kentucky, 3:15 p.m.

George Mason at Old Dominion, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Mercer at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667
Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
NC State 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
Florida St. 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
Clemson 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Miami 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

___

Sunday’s Games

Virginia 48, Arizona St. 45

UConn 80, Miami 55

Louisville 82, Akron 76

TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Fairleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Duke, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Alabama at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Stetson 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Creighton 76, North Florida 67

W. Carolina 70, Stetson 64

Liberty 62, UMKC 49

Monday, Nov. 25

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

MVSU at North Alabama, 2:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
TCU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Kansas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

___

Sunday’s Games

Texas Tech 96, LIU Brooklyn 66

Baylor 87, Villanova 78

TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

N. Iowa at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Creighton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Marquette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Sunday’s Games

Creighton 76, North Florida 67

St. John’s 78, UMass 63

Baylor 87, Villanova 78

Florida 70, Xavier 65

Monday, Nov. 25

Butler at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Seton Hall at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333
Montana 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

ETSU 70, S. Utah 58

Monday, Nov. 25

Wright St. at Weber St., 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at Montana, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Boston U. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Portland St., 3 p.m.

Belmont at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Charleston Southern 71, Delaware St. 61

Albany (NY) 65, Presbyterian 60

Monday, Nov. 25

Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 12:30 p.m.

Hampton at San Francisco, 3 p.m.

Radford at Monmouth (NJ), 7:30 p.m.

Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Iowa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Rutgers 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Nebraska 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa 85, Cal Poly 59

Minnesota 79, North Dakota 56

Monday, Nov. 25

Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Kent St. at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.

Mississippi at Penn St., 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 86, UC Irvine 74

Iowa 85, Cal Poly 59

Colgate 64, CS Northridge 56

Hofstra 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 57

Arizona 104, Long Beach St. 67

New Orleans at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

CS Northridge at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Louisiana-Lafayette at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at California, 10 p.m.

Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

SE Missouri at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.

Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

