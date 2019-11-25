NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Hartford 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UMBC 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Maine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

Albany (NY) 65, Presbyterian 60

Merrimack 62, Hartford 58

Rider 72, Vermont 67

Nicholls 82, UMBC 72

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Bryant at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Delaware, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT SMU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Temple 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Memphis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 UCF 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 UConn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 South Florida 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Houston 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

Tulane 65, Utah 61

UConn 80, Miami 55

Rice 77, East Carolina 69

Bowling Green 91, Cincinnati 84, OT

Monday, Nov. 25

Loyola of Chicago at South Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Cincinnati, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

South Carolina at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

SC State at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Richmond 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Dayton 0 0 .000 3 0 1.000 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 George Mason 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Fordham 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 UMass 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Davidson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 La Salle 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

George Washington 66, Milwaukee 63

LSU 96, Rhode Island 83

St. John’s 78, UMass 63

Towson 76, Saint Joseph’s 64

Duquesne 71, Loyola Marymount 50

Monday, Nov. 25

Georgia at Dayton, 2:30 p.m.

Fordham at W. Kentucky, 3:15 p.m.

George Mason at Old Dominion, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Alabama St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Mercer at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 5 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000 Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 1 .667 Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 NC State 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 1 .800 Florida St. 0 1 .000 4 1 .800 Clemson 0 1 .000 4 1 .800 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 3 2 .600 Miami 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

___

Sunday’s Games

Virginia 48, Arizona St. 45

UConn 80, Miami 55

Louisville 82, Akron 76

TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Fairleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Duke, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Alabama at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Stetson 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Creighton 76, North Florida 67

W. Carolina 70, Stetson 64

Liberty 62, UMKC 49

Monday, Nov. 25

Lipscomb at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

MVSU at North Alabama, 2:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 TCU 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Kansas 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

___

Sunday’s Games

Texas Tech 96, LIU Brooklyn 66

Baylor 87, Villanova 78

TCU at Clemson, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

Kansas St. at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Stanford, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

N. Iowa at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Creighton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Marquette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Villanova 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Sunday’s Games

Creighton 76, North Florida 67

St. John’s 78, UMass 63

Baylor 87, Villanova 78

Florida 70, Xavier 65

Monday, Nov. 25

Butler at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Seton Hall at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 2 .333 Montana 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Sunday’s Games

ETSU 70, S. Utah 58

Monday, Nov. 25

Wright St. at Weber St., 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at Montana, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Boston U. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Portland St., 3 p.m.

Belmont at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Winthrop 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Radford 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 5 .000 High Point 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Charleston Southern 71, Delaware St. 61

Albany (NY) 65, Presbyterian 60

Monday, Nov. 25

Jacksonville at Campbell, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 12:30 p.m.

Hampton at San Francisco, 3 p.m.

Radford at Monmouth (NJ), 7:30 p.m.

Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Ohio St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Illinois 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Iowa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Rutgers 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Nebraska 0 0 .000 2 2 .500 Northwestern 0 0 .000 2 2 .500

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa 85, Cal Poly 59

Minnesota 79, North Dakota 56

Monday, Nov. 25

Virginia Tech at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Kent St. at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Washington St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Bradley at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.

Mississippi at Penn St., 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Hawaii 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 86, UC Irvine 74

Iowa 85, Cal Poly 59

Colgate 64, CS Northridge 56

Hofstra 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 57

Arizona 104, Long Beach St. 67

New Orleans at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25

CS Northridge at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Louisiana-Lafayette at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at California, 10 p.m.

Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

SE Missouri at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.

Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

