The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

November 26, 2019 3:01 am
 
4 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Binghamton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Maine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Bryant at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Delaware, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UCF 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UConn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Houston 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Monday’s Games

South Florida 66, Loyola of Chicago 55

Cincinnati 81, Valparaiso 77, OT

Tuesday’s Games

New Mexico St. at South Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SC State at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.

Memphis at NC State, 4 p.m.

UCF at Penn, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Richmond 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UMass 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Fordham 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 2 .500
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Monday’s Games

Dayton 80, Georgia 61

W. Kentucky 69, Fordham 64

George Mason 60, Old Dominion 53

Richmond 62, Wisconsin 52

VCU 78, Alabama St. 62

La Salle 75, Murray St. 64

Tuesday’s Games

Mercer at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.

La Salle at Wright St., 7:30 p.m.

George Mason at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Dayton at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Florida St. 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
NC State 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Miami 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

___

Monday’s Games

Virginia Tech 71, Michigan St. 66

Pittsburgh 63, Kansas St. 59

Arkansas 62, Georgia Tech 61, OT

Florida St. 113, Chicago St. 56

Tuesday’s Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Duke, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Clemson, 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Alabama at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at NC State, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Coll. of Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Stetson 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 65

Campbell 62, Jacksonville 57

Tuesday’s Games

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

MVSU at North Alabama, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at North Florida, 4:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Kansas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

___

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 63, Kansas St. 59

Stanford 73, Oklahoma 54

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma at Missouri, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

Wyoming at TCU, 9 p.m.

Kansas at BYU, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.

Kansas St. at Bradley, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Creighton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Marquette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Monday’s Games

Butler 63, Missouri 52

Tuesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Butler, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.

Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.

San Diego St. at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Portland St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Montana 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Wright St. 72, Weber St. 57

Montana 74, Texas Southern 62

Tuesday’s Games

Murray St. at Weber St., 1:30 p.m.

Boston U. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Portland St., 3 p.m.

Belmont at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Radford 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 0 5 .000
High Point 0 0 .000 0 6 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Campbell 62, Jacksonville 57

Tuesday’s Games

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 12:30 p.m.

Hampton at San Francisco, 3 p.m.

Radford at Monmouth (NJ), 7:30 p.m.

Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Iowa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Rutgers 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Virginia Tech 71, Michigan St. 66

Ohio St. 71, Kent St. 52

Richmond 62, Wisconsin 52

Nebraska 82, Washington St. 71

Northwestern 78, Bradley 51

Indiana 88, Louisiana Tech 75

Tuesday’s Games

Georgia at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at New Mexico, 5 p.m.

NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.

Mississippi at Penn St., 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Green Bay 85, CS Northridge 84

Tuesday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at California, 10 p.m.

Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.

Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Cal Poly, 2 p.m.

Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.

