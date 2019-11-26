NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Bryant at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Delaware, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
South Florida 66, Loyola of Chicago 55
Cincinnati 81, Valparaiso 77, OT
New Mexico St. at South Florida, 1:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Houston, 8 p.m.
SC State at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.
Memphis at NC State, 4 p.m.
UCF at Penn, 8:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Dayton 80, Georgia 61
W. Kentucky 69, Fordham 64
George Mason 60, Old Dominion 53
Richmond 62, Wisconsin 52
VCU 78, Alabama St. 62
La Salle 75, Murray St. 64
Mercer at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Richmond, 7:30 p.m.
La Salle at Wright St., 7:30 p.m.
George Mason at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Dayton at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Virginia Tech 71, Michigan St. 66
Pittsburgh 63, Kansas St. 59
Arkansas 62, Georgia Tech 61, OT
Florida St. 113, Chicago St. 56
Fairleigh Dickinson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Duke, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Clemson, 11:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Alabama at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at NC State, 4 p.m.
Wake Forest at Coll. of Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Lipscomb 78, Tennessee Tech 65
Campbell 62, Jacksonville 57
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
MVSU at North Alabama, 2:30 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at North Florida, 4:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
___
Pittsburgh 63, Kansas St. 59
Stanford 73, Oklahoma 54
Oklahoma at Missouri, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.
Wyoming at TCU, 9 p.m.
Kansas at BYU, 10:30 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.
Kansas St. at Bradley, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
Butler 63, Missouri 52
Cent. Michigan at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Stanford at Butler, 9:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.
Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.
Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.
San Diego St. at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
___
Wright St. 72, Weber St. 57
Montana 74, Texas Southern 62
Murray St. at Weber St., 1:30 p.m.
Boston U. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Portland St., 3 p.m.
Belmont at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
___
Campbell 62, Jacksonville 57
UT Martin at Gardner-Webb, 12:30 p.m.
Hampton at San Francisco, 3 p.m.
Radford at Monmouth (NJ), 7:30 p.m.
Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Virginia Tech 71, Michigan St. 66
Ohio St. 71, Kent St. 52
Richmond 62, Wisconsin 52
Nebraska 82, Washington St. 71
Northwestern 78, Bradley 51
Indiana 88, Louisiana Tech 75
Georgia at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at New Mexico, 5 p.m.
NJIT at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.
Mississippi at Penn St., 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.
Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
Green Bay 85, CS Northridge 84
Louisiana-Lafayette at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.
UC Davis at California, 10 p.m.
Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
SE Missouri at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.
Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Cal Poly, 2 p.m.
Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.
