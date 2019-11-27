NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
___
Mass.-Lowell 75, Brown 63
New Hampshire 87, Bryant 76, OT
Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Delaware, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
New Mexico St. 65, South Florida 45
Wichita St. 70, South Carolina 47
Houston 112, Houston Baptist 73
SC State at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
South Florida at Nebraska, 5 p.m.
Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.
Wichita St. at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.
Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.
Memphis at NC State, 4 p.m.
UCF at Penn, 8:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at SMU, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
___
St. Bonaventure 56, Mercer 51
Auburn 79, Richmond 65
La Salle 72, Wright St. 70
George Mason 85, Nebraska 66
Dayton 89, Virginia Tech 62
Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.
New Mexico St. at George Mason, 7:30 p.m.
South Alabama at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.
Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.
UMass at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
VCU at Purdue, 9:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Syracuse
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
___
Notre Dame 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 66
Dayton 89, Virginia Tech 62
Stephen F. Austin 85, Duke 83, OT
Colorado at Clemson, 11:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Alabama at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at NC State, 4 p.m.
Wake Forest at Coll. of Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Louisville at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.
Tennessee at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Duke, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
___
Rutgers 85, NJIT 58
MVSU at North Alabama, 2:30 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at North Florida, 4:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
___
Oklahoma 77, Missouri 66
West Virginia 60, N. Iowa 55
TCU 64, Wyoming 47
Kansas at BYU, 10:30 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.
Kansas St. at Bradley, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|St. John’s
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
___
DePaul 88, Cent. Michigan 75
Butler 68, Stanford 67
Seton Hall at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.
Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.
Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.
San Diego St. at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.
DePaul at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
___
Murray St. 69, Weber St. 68
N. Colorado 78, Boston U. 55
Portland St. 84, Grambling St. 74
E. Washington 87, Belmont 82
N. Dakota St. 70, Idaho 53
Northeastern at Weber St., 11 a.m.
Gardner-Webb at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Coppin St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
___
Gardner-Webb 81, UT Martin 64
San Francisco 89, Hampton 73
Monmouth (NJ) 80, Radford 63
Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Campbell at Georgia Southern, 4:30 p.m.
Winthrop at Duke, 7 p.m.
Hampton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Longwood at Pacific, 10 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
___
Michigan St. 93, Georgia 85
New Mexico 59, Wisconsin 50
Rutgers 85, NJIT 58
George Mason 85, Nebraska 66
Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.
Michigan St. at UCLA, 2:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Penn St., 5 p.m.
South Florida at Nebraska, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.
Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.
Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.
UMass at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
DePaul at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Morgan St. at Ohio St., 9 p.m.
VCU at Purdue, 9:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
___
UC Irvine 92, Louisiana-Lafayette 67
UC Davis at California, 10 p.m.
Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
SE Missouri at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.
Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Cal Poly, 2 p.m.
Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
Denver at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.
UC Davis at Utah, 9 p.m.
Grambling St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.