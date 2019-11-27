NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Hartford 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 UMBC 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Maine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 75, Brown 63

New Hampshire 87, Bryant 76, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Delaware, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 SMU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Temple 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Tulane 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Memphis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 UCF 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UConn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Houston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 South Florida 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Mexico St. 65, South Florida 45

Wichita St. 70, South Carolina 47

Houston 112, Houston Baptist 73

Wednesday’s Games

SC State at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

South Florida at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.

Memphis at NC State, 4 p.m.

UCF at Penn, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Abilene Christian at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 VCU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Dayton 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 George Mason 0 0 .000 7 1 .875 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Richmond 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 UMass 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Fordham 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 La Salle 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Davidson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 56, Mercer 51

Auburn 79, Richmond 65

La Salle 72, Wright St. 70

George Mason 85, Nebraska 66

Dayton 89, Virginia Tech 62

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at George Mason, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

VCU at Purdue, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000 Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857 Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714 Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500 Duke 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 1 .857 Florida St. 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 Clemson 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 NC State 0 1 .000 5 1 .833 Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 1 .800 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 3 2 .600 Miami 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

___

Tuesday’s Games

Notre Dame 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Dayton 89, Virginia Tech 62

Stephen F. Austin 85, Duke 83, OT

Colorado at Clemson, 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Alabama at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at NC State, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Coll. of Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Louisville at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Duke, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000 North Florida 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Stetson 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 5 .375 North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 NJIT 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rutgers 85, NJIT 58

Wednesday’s Games

MVSU at North Alabama, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at North Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Kansas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma 77, Missouri 66

West Virginia 60, N. Iowa 55

TCU 64, Wyoming 47

Kansas at BYU, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.

Kansas St. at Bradley, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT DePaul 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Butler 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000 Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Creighton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Marquette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750 St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Villanova 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

DePaul 88, Cent. Michigan 75

Butler 68, Stanford 67

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.

Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.

San Diego St. at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

DePaul at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714 N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 1 .667 E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Idaho 0 0 .000 3 4 .429 Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Montana 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Murray St. 69, Weber St. 68

N. Colorado 78, Boston U. 55

Portland St. 84, Grambling St. 74

E. Washington 87, Belmont 82

N. Dakota St. 70, Idaho 53

Wednesday’s Games

Northeastern at Weber St., 11 a.m.

Gardner-Webb at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Coppin St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Hampton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 High Point 0 0 .000 1 6 .143 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 81, UT Martin 64

San Francisco 89, Hampton 73

Monmouth (NJ) 80, Radford 63

Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Campbell at Georgia Southern, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Duke, 7 p.m.

Hampton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Longwood at Pacific, 10 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Ohio St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Indiana 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000 Penn St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Maryland 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000 Michigan 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000 Illinois 0 0 .000 6 1 .857 Rutgers 0 0 .000 5 1 .833 Iowa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800 Michigan St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 2 .600 Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 3 .571 Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 3 .500 Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. 93, Georgia 85

New Mexico 59, Wisconsin 50

Rutgers 85, NJIT 58

George Mason 85, Nebraska 66

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.

Michigan St. at UCLA, 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Penn St., 5 p.m.

South Florida at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

VCU at Purdue, 9:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 2 .667 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 4 .500 UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333 UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 5 .286 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 5 .167 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Irvine 92, Louisiana-Lafayette 67

UC Davis at California, 10 p.m.

Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.

Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Cal Poly, 2 p.m.

Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Denver at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.

UC Davis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Grambling St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

