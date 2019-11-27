Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

November 27, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Hartford 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
UMBC 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Maine 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 3 5 .375

___

Tuesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 75, Brown 63

New Hampshire 87, Bryant 76, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Delaware, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
SMU 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Temple 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Tulane 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Memphis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Tulsa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
UCF 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UConn 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Houston 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
South Florida 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
East Carolina 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Mexico St. 65, South Florida 45

Wichita St. 70, South Carolina 47

Houston 112, Houston Baptist 73

Wednesday’s Games

SC State at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

South Florida at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Hartford at SMU, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.

Memphis at NC State, 4 p.m.

UCF at Penn, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Abilene Christian at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Duquesne 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
VCU 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Dayton 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
George Mason 0 0 .000 7 1 .875
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Richmond 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
UMass 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Fordham 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
La Salle 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
George Washington 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Davidson 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 2 5 .286

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure 56, Mercer 51

Auburn 79, Richmond 65

La Salle 72, Wright St. 70

George Mason 85, Nebraska 66

Dayton 89, Virginia Tech 62

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Rhode Island, 4 p.m.

New Mexico St. at George Mason, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at La Salle, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

VCU at Purdue, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Louisville 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
Virginia 1 0 1.000 6 0 1.000
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 4 0 1.000
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 6 1 .857
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 5 2 .714
Boston College 1 0 1.000 4 2 .667
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 2 2 .500
Duke 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 6 1 .857
Florida St. 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Clemson 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
NC State 0 1 .000 5 1 .833
Syracuse 0 1 .000 4 1 .800
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 3 2 .600
Miami 0 1 .000 4 3 .571

___

Tuesday’s Games

Notre Dame 91, Fairleigh Dickinson 66

Dayton 89, Virginia Tech 62

Stephen F. Austin 85, Duke 83, OT

Colorado at Clemson, 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Louis at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Alabama at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Maine at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at NC State, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Coll. of Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Louisville at W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Duke, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 0 0 .000 8 0 1.000
North Florida 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Stetson 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 3 5 .375
North Alabama 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
NJIT 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rutgers 85, NJIT 58

Wednesday’s Games

MVSU at North Alabama, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

LIU Brooklyn at North Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

North Dakota at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
West Virginia 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Baylor 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
TCU 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Texas 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Kansas 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 3 1 .750

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma 77, Missouri 66

West Virginia 60, N. Iowa 55

TCU 64, Wyoming 47

Kansas at BYU, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.

Kansas St. at Bradley, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at West Virginia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
DePaul 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Butler 0 0 .000 7 0 1.000
Xavier 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Creighton 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Seton Hall 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Marquette 0 0 .000 3 1 .750
St. John’s 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
Providence 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Georgetown 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Villanova 0 0 .000 4 2 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

DePaul 88, Cent. Michigan 75

Butler 68, Stanford 67

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.

Davidson at Marquette, 6 p.m.

San Diego St. at Creighton, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

DePaul at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Sacramento St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Montana St. 0 0 .000 5 2 .714
N. Arizona 0 0 .000 2 1 .667
E. Washington 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
N. Colorado 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
S. Utah 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Portland St. 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Idaho 0 0 .000 3 4 .429
Idaho St. 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Montana 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Weber St. 0 0 .000 1 4 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Murray St. 69, Weber St. 68

N. Colorado 78, Boston U. 55

Portland St. 84, Grambling St. 74

E. Washington 87, Belmont 82

N. Dakota St. 70, Idaho 53

Wednesday’s Games

Northeastern at Weber St., 11 a.m.

Gardner-Webb at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Coppin St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Campbell 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Longwood 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Winthrop 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Hampton 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Radford 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
High Point 0 0 .000 1 6 .143
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb 81, UT Martin 64

San Francisco 89, Hampton 73

Monmouth (NJ) 80, Radford 63

Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Campbell at Georgia Southern, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Duke, 7 p.m.

Hampton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Longwood at Pacific, 10 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Ohio St. 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Indiana 0 0 .000 6 0 1.000
Penn St. 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Maryland 0 0 .000 5 0 1.000
Michigan 0 0 .000 4 0 1.000
Illinois 0 0 .000 6 1 .857
Rutgers 0 0 .000 5 1 .833
Iowa 0 0 .000 4 1 .800
Michigan St. 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Purdue 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Northwestern 0 0 .000 3 2 .600
Wisconsin 0 0 .000 4 3 .571
Nebraska 0 0 .000 3 3 .500
Minnesota 0 0 .000 3 3 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Michigan St. 93, Georgia 85

New Mexico 59, Wisconsin 50

Rutgers 85, NJIT 58

George Mason 85, Nebraska 66

Wednesday’s Games

Michigan at Iowa St., 12 p.m.

Michigan St. at UCLA, 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Penn St., 5 p.m.

South Florida at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maryland at Temple, 11 a.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

VCU at Purdue, 9:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
Hawaii 0 0 .000 4 2 .667
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 4 4 .500
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 2 3 .400
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 2 4 .333
UC Davis 0 0 .000 2 5 .286
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 1 5 .167
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 0 7 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

UC Irvine 92, Louisiana-Lafayette 67

UC Davis at California, 10 p.m.

Longwood at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

SE Missouri at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.

Portland St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee St. at Cal Poly, 2 p.m.

Providence at Long Beach St., 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SIU-Edwardsville at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Denver at Cal St.-Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.

UC Davis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Grambling St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

